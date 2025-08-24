Is Layer Brett Stealing “Best Meme Coin” Title from Dogecoin? Shiba Inu Traders Say So

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/24 19:50
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000573-2.71%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5629-2.81%
Memecoin
MEME$0.004102+13.44%

dogecoin AD 4nXdVJc7zmP37kHawMomBpHO pe5RLR8BAv2WYHcE63j tuJyHZISN26orE2eASTzksMGHRRFsZ EWmaHjYeYaipNyN0uP2y28FJrx8idYI xvgIJBDPBzfFa56zlN3bKCfUMHhr9MA?key=f2 cqZUbXQ8aBHbDHD177Q

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is making a serious claim to the title of “best meme coin” in 2025, and it’s not hard to see why. Currently in presale, Layer Brett has already caught the attention of DOGE and SHIB traders who are eager to get in early before the coin goes public.

Read more to see why Shiba Inu traders are calling Layer Brett the best meme coin in 2025.

Layer Brett gets high praise as the top meme coin of 2025

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has gained major attention in 2025, with many crypto enthusiasts claiming it could be the next best meme coin. Its impressive combination of Ethereum’s Layer 2 tech and the power of meme culture has made it an exciting project.

Currently in presale, Layer Brett is drawing in investors who are eager to buy in before the coin goes public. Analysts predict $LBRETT could potentially increase in value by 100x, making it a prime candidate for the next big meme coin.

The project is already making waves because it addresses key issues that meme coins often struggle with, such as slow transaction speeds and high gas fees. With Ethereum’s Layer 2 tech, Layer Brett processes transactions faster and at lower costs, all while benefiting from Ethereum’s security and decentralization.

AD 4nXfy b1hViQ0Q07fs8beTedy 5Ua Qy9qIN8ZS8gD1SLav QkgqsOqkwHhZNKgoqeLj9x Gu 3Jyj0ucC2gL48TnRpciuiBMdy5SamIPmnCPwh5E25VeQ6e7JzHVsn3hKa04KBX1ZQ?key=f2 cqZUbXQ8aBHbDHD177Q

Dogecoin losing its grip on the “best meme coin” title

Dogecoin, once the king of meme coins, is facing some serious competition from Layer Brett. While Dogecoin has maintained its popularity for years, recent market trends and price actions have raised concerns.

Dogecoin’s price has been relatively flat, and its volatility has made it harder to sustain long-term growth. In contrast, Layer Brett is positioned to disrupt the market by offering something fresh: real blockchain utility combined with the viral energy of a meme coin.

Dogecoin’s struggles were highlighted recently by its inability to move above key resistance levels, such as the 200-day EMA. Institutional activity in DOGE has been slowing down, and whales have been unloading large amounts of the coin. Experts have noted that without new catalysts, Dogecoin risks falling further behind in the race for meme coin dominance.

Shiba Inu traders buying long on Layer Brett

It’s not just Dogecoin that is feeling the heat from Layer Brett. Shiba Inu traders are also making moves towards $LBRETT. Shiba Inu, another popular meme coin, has seen significant volatility, and many traders are seeking stability and better long-term growth opportunities.

Layer Brett’s innovative use of Layer 2 technology, combined with its massive staking rewards, has convinced many Shiba Inu holders to diversify their portfolios. The presale is drawing in early investors who are looking for tokens with real utility and the potential for massive growth.

Shiba Inu’s trading community, known for its active and passionate holders, has shown significant interest in Layer Brett as a way to capitalize on the next big meme coin for massive returns.

Why Layer Brett is the best meme coin to buy in 2025

Here’s why it’s the best meme coin to buy in 2025:

  • Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: Transactions are faster, cheaper, and more scalable.
  • Huge staking rewards: Early investors can earn up to 20,000% APY.
  • Real utility: Unlike traditional meme coins, $LBRETT has real-world use cases powered by Ethereum’s Layer 2.
  • A community-driven project: Layer Brett focuses on building a strong, engaged community, offering real incentives for early buyers.
  • Low entry price: At a low entry price of $0.0047, $LBRETT has a higher growth potential than Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
AD 4nXfy b1hViQ0Q07fs8beTedy 5Ua Qy9qIN8ZS8gD1SLav QkgqsOqkwHhZNKgoqeLj9x Gu 3Jyj0ucC2gL48TnRpciuiBMdy5SamIPmnCPwh5E25VeQ6e7JzHVsn3hKa04KBX1ZQ?key=f2 cqZUbXQ8aBHbDHD177Q

Conclusion: Buy Layer Brett now!

Layer Brett’s innovative use of Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology, combined with its meme coin culture, makes it the best meme coin to buy in 2025. With fast transactions, low gas fees, and huge staking rewards, it offers what meme coin investors have been waiting for.

The presale is already drawing massive attention, and analysts predict enormous growth potential in the coming months.

Don’t miss the chance to buy early and stake for huge returns. Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be for long—get in now before it explodes.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.64-2.43%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0667-4.30%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Partager
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006022-5.80%
Salamanca
DON$0.000549-2.65%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Partager
XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Quick Highlights7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SECMid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisionsExperts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approvedXRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the DoorSeven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals.According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing.“Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said.Who Filed?The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from:GrayscaleBitwiseCanaryCoinSharesFranklin Templeton21SharesWisdomTreeThese firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP.What’s in the Filings?One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.What’s Next?The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4.Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals.Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects staking to be permitted in existing Ethereum ETFs soon, further expanding the crypto ETF landscape.If approved, the XRP ETF would mark a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption—especially for altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
U
U$0.013-9.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005297+2.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality

Bitcoin OG once again swaps 6,000 BTC for ETH