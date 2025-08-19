Is Layer Brett The Next 100x Meme Coin? 3 Reasons It’s Set To Be As Big As Shiba Inu and Pepe

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/19 19:00
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602-3.37%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5538-2.29%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001047-2.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001988-5.78%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008819-1.46%

He was stuck on Base, but now Brett’s breaking chains on Layer 2—bringing memes, speed, and massive rewards to Ethereum. The Layer Brett presale is live, making headlines as the “next 100x meme coin” and drawing direct comparisons with Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. Analysts and enthusiasts are watching closely as $LBRETT combines lightning-fast Ethereum Layer 2 tech with the viral power of meme culture. With the presale offering early access and explosive staking rewards, is Layer Brett poised to outpace even the biggest meme tokens?

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Most meme coins live on congested chains with high fees and slow speeds, but Layer Brett stands out as an Ethereum Layer 2 project built for scale and speed. Unlike Shiba Inu or Pepe Coin—both of which can suffer from network congestion—Layer Brett processes transactions offchain for near-instant execution and ultra-low gas fees. Users buy and stake $LBRETT in seconds using MetaMask or Trust Wallet, with accepted tokens including ETH, USDT, and BNB. The project is KYC-free, fully decentralized, and gives full custody to its users.

Key Layer Brett advantages:

  1. Built on Ethereum Layer 2: High-speed, scalable, and cost-efficient.
  2. Live presale: Early entry at just $0.0044 per $LBRETT—no explicit purchase limits.
  3. DeFi coin with staking: Early buyers can stake for APYs up to 7,500%, amplifying returns.
  4. No KYC required: Full privacy and self-custody for all participants.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers

Staking is central to the Layer Brett ecosystem. Early participants can stake directly after purchase and earn rewards as high as 7,500% APY, though this rate will decrease as more tokens are staked. As opposed to Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin, which offer limited in-protocol staking or utility, Layer Brett incentivizes active participation with real, dynamic rewards. The process is simple: connect your wallet, select a payment token, buy $LBRETT, and stake—all in one fluid workflow.

Tokenomics snapshot:

Max supply: 10 billion $LBRETT

Allocation: 30% presale, 25% staking rewards, 20% liquidity, 15% development, 10% ecosystem

Fully decentralized: No lock-ups or KYC barriers

What makes Layer Brett different from Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) dominate meme coin rankings, neither project fuses meme culture with genuine Layer 2 utility. Layer Brett is designed for both fun and function, offering gamified staking, NFT integration, and an active, reward-driven ecosystem. The project’s Layer 2 architecture means users benefit from low gas fee crypto transactions and scalable infrastructure—a rarity among meme tokens. Community-first governance and a transparent, fixed supply reinforce its legitimacy as a serious contender in the DeFi and Web3 landscape.

Why the crypto community is backing Layer Brett

Crypto communities thrive on energy, utility, and the promise of the next big thing. Layer Brett delivers all three, blending viral meme appeal with proven blockchain mechanics. With the presale still open and staking rewards at record highs, many see Layer Brett as the next 100x altcoin and one of the best long-term crypto picks for 2025. The $1 million giveaway further boosts its visibility, and the project’s low market cap compared to SHIB and PEPE suggests massive upside for early adopters.

Don’t miss out!

Layer Brett remains in presale for a limited time. Buy your $LBRETT today, stake for high APY, and join the most exciting Layer 2 meme revolution on Ethereum before it explodes on the scene.

Secure your share of Layer Brett before presale ends—where memes meet real utility. Stake early, grow faster, and ride Ethereum’s next big wave.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Is Layer Brett The Next 100x Meme Coin? 3 Reasons It’s Set To Be As Big As Shiba Inu and Pepe appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.51-1.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05098+5.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0993-1.17%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-3.17%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!