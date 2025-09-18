Is MoonBull the Next 100x Crypto for 2025 as Dogwifhat and Pepe Post Steady Weekly Gains?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:20
Waves
WAVES$1.1391+1.65%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58+5.14%
GET
GET$0.007847-2.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08993+4.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01443+7.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02502-0.55%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001131+4.43%
Crypto News
  • 18 September 2025
  • |
  • 11:15

What if the next 100x crypto opportunity was already here and early investors were lining up? MoonBull ($MOBU), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Pepe (PEPE) are making waves in the meme coin market, each pulling attention for different reasons. While WIF and PEPE are showing green weekly momentum, MoonBull is creating buzz as the only whitelist-driven presale promising exclusive early access.

In the hunt for presale coins with high returns, MoonBull has quickly become a standout. Market watchers are calling it the best 100x meme coin 2025 because of its early access perks, limited whitelist, and built-in hype mechanics. With Dogwifhat gaining traction on Solana and Pepe still dominating Ethereum meme culture, the comparison has become more interesting than ever.

MoonBull: Whitelist Energy Meets 100x Crypto Hype

MoonBull ($MOBU) is not just another meme coin. Built for degen traders chasing massive upside, it’s being positioned as one of the best presale coins with high returns. Its whitelist is fueling strong demand, with only a limited number of spots open for those who want guaranteed early access.

Whitelist members secure the lowest entry price, gain secret staking rewards, and receive bonus token allocations. Beyond the perks, they also get private hints about the roadmap, making MoonBull one of the few projects blending exclusivity with potential. That mix is what has traders calling it a 100x crypto in the making.

Unlike typical launches, whitelist users get notified of the exact presale date and time before the public. Entry into Stage One will open for everyone, but whitelist investors get the advantage of knowing first. This extra layer of timing access makes MoonBull feel less like speculation and more like a structured gateway to early gains.

Why Scarcity Drives the 100x Crypto Narrative

Here’s the deal: the concept of scarcity is what pushes traders to move fast. MoonBull is leaning on this proven dynamic. Only a fraction of traders will ever be on the whitelist, and once it closes, those spots are gone for good. Past projects have shown how early entry creates life-changing returns, which is why MoonBull 100x potential is sparking louder conversations daily.

This isn’t about repeating the same talking points on perks. Instead, it’s about what happens psychologically when exclusivity is paired with timing. Traders know that missing early whitelist chances in the past meant missing out on 100x crypto winners. That lesson is why MoonBull feels like more than hype – it feels like history repeating itself.

Dogwifhat: The Solana Meme That Won’t Quit

Dogwifhat (WIF) continues to prove its staying power. Trading at $0.9284, the coin is up 3.36% in the past day and 4.79% in the past week. Volume has jumped 43.72%, showing that traders are still flocking to the pink-hat Shiba Inu meme.

What makes WIF unique is its simplicity. It isn’t overcomplicating itself with utility or complex mechanics. Its strength lies in pure meme culture and internet identity. That’s why its community has been so resilient – it thrives on humor and relatability.

For traders, Dogwifhat is a reminder that meme coins don’t always need flashy utilities to stay relevant. Sometimes, viral imagery and consistent volume growth are enough to maintain momentum in the market.

Pepe: Ethereum’s Frog Keeps Hopping

Pepe (PEPE) is holding its own with steady gains. Trading at $0.00001087, it’s up 0.83% in the past day and 4.04% in the past week, with trading volume climbing 16.15%. Since its launch in 2023, PEPE has built a strong presence by tying into one of the most recognized memes on the internet.

Built as an ERC-20 token, PEPE has no complex narrative other than being the face of meme culture on Ethereum. That simplicity, combined with strong liquidity, keeps it in the spotlight whenever meme coin chatter heats up.

Investors often see PEPE as a cultural anchor. While it may not offer whitelist presale access like MoonBull, it has already proven its durability and its ability to capture short-term trading spikes when liquidity surges.

The Bottom Line

Dogwifhat and Pepe show what strong communities and cultural recognition can achieve. Both are trading higher this week, adding confidence to their positions in the meme coin market. Yet, MoonBull is being treated differently. It is one of the few presale coins with high return potential that is actively giving traders a shot at 100x crypto gains through its whitelist.

The urgency is clear: only a limited number of people can secure those whitelist spots. For those chasing the best 100x meme coin 2025, MoonBull has quickly become the coin to watch. Traders are asking if this is the second chance they didn’t get with other meme coins that already exploded.

For More Information:

Website: https://www.moonbull.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX

Frequently Asked Questions for Is MoonBull the Next 100x Crypto for 2025

What’s the next big meme coin?

Many analysts suggest MoonBull could be the next big meme coin thanks to its whitelist system and 100x crypto potential.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes. Coins like Dogwifhat and Pepe prove that strong community culture and consistent liquidity can keep meme coins relevant.

How can investors join the MoonBull whitelist?

By submitting their email through the official whitelist form, traders can secure early access before the public presale opens.

Which meme coin has shown the strongest gains recently?

Dogwifhat gained over 3% in one day and Pepe posted a 4% weekly rise, showing steady upward momentum.

Why is MoonBull seen as the best 100x meme coin 2025?

Because it combines scarcity, exclusive staking rewards, and presale coins with high returns – all designed to maximize early investor advantage.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/is-moonbull-the-next-100x-crypto-for-2025-as-dogwifhat-and-pepe-post-steady-weekly-gains/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Investors Install Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Outside US Capitol

Crypto Investors Install Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Outside US Capitol

TLDR Crypto investors erected a 12-foot golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin outside the US Capitol on Wednesday The statue was placed on the National Mall as part of a Pump.fun livestream stunt and memecoin promotion Organizers said it honors Trump’s support for cryptocurrency and was timed with the Fed’s interest rate cut The statue [...] The post Crypto Investors Install Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Outside US Capitol appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009387-0.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.65+1.66%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002277-2.23%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 15:05
Partager
Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future

Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future

BitcoinWorld Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future The financial world, including the dynamic cryptocurrency market, often hangs on every word from the Federal Reserve. Recently, Jerome Powell’s press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concluded, leaving investors and analysts dissecting his remarks for clues about the future economic direction. This event is always a pivotal moment, shaping expectations for inflation, interest rates, and the overall stability of global markets. What Were the Key Takeaways from Jerome Powell’s Press Conference? During Jerome Powell’s press conference, the Fed Chair provided an update on the central bank’s monetary policy decisions and its economic outlook. His statements often reiterate the Fed’s dual mandate: achieving maximum employment and stable prices. This time was no different, with a strong emphasis on managing persistent inflation. Key points from the recent discussion included: Inflation Control: Powell emphasized the Fed’s unwavering commitment to bringing inflation back down to its 2% target. He reiterated that the fight against rising prices remains the top priority, even if it entails some economic slowdown. Interest Rate Policy: While the Fed’s stance on future interest rate adjustments was discussed, the path remains data-dependent. Powell indicated that decisions would continue to be made meeting-by-meeting, based on incoming economic data. Economic Projections: The updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) offered insights into the Fed’s forecasts for GDP growth, unemployment, and inflation. These projections help market participants gauge the central bank’s expectations for the economy’s trajectory. Quantitative Tightening (QT): The ongoing process of reducing the Fed’s balance sheet, known as quantitative tightening, was also a topic. This reduction in liquidity in the financial system has broad implications for asset prices. How Did Jerome Powell’s Remarks Impact Cryptocurrency Markets? The conclusion of Jerome Powell’s press conference often sends ripples through traditional financial markets, and cryptocurrencies are increasingly sensitive to these macroeconomic shifts. Digital assets, once thought to be uncorrelated, now frequently react to the Fed’s monetary policy signals. Higher interest rates, for instance, tend to make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies less attractive. This is because investors might prefer safer, interest-bearing investments. Consequently, we often see increased volatility in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices immediately following such announcements. The tightening of financial conditions, driven by the Fed, reduces overall liquidity in the system, which can put downward pressure on asset valuations across the board. However, some argue that this growing correlation signifies crypto’s increasing integration into the broader financial ecosystem. It suggests that institutional investors and mainstream finance are now paying closer attention to digital assets, treating them more like other risk-on investments. Navigating the Economic Landscape After Jerome Powell’s Press Conference For cryptocurrency investors, understanding the implications of Jerome Powell’s press conference is crucial for making informed decisions. The Fed’s policy trajectory directly influences the availability of capital and investor sentiment, which are key drivers for crypto valuations. Here are some actionable insights for navigating this environment: Stay Informed: Regularly monitor Fed announcements and economic data releases. Understanding the macroeconomic backdrop is as important as analyzing individual crypto projects. Assess Risk Tolerance: In periods of economic uncertainty and tighter monetary policy, a reassessment of personal risk tolerance is wise. Diversification within your crypto portfolio and across different asset classes can mitigate potential downsides. Focus on Fundamentals: While market sentiment can be swayed by macro news, projects with strong fundamentals, clear use cases, and robust development teams tend to perform better in the long run. Long-Term Perspective: Cryptocurrency markets are known for their volatility. Adopting a long-term investment horizon can help weather short-term fluctuations driven by macro events like Fed meetings. The challenges include potential continued volatility and reduced liquidity. However, opportunities may arise from market corrections, allowing strategic investors to accumulate assets at lower prices. In summary, Jerome Powell’s press conference provides essential guidance on the Fed’s economic strategy. Its conclusions have a profound impact on financial markets, including the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. Staying informed, understanding the nuances of monetary policy, and maintaining a strategic investment approach are paramount for navigating the evolving economic landscape. The Fed’s actions underscore the interconnectedness of traditional finance and the burgeoning digital asset space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? A1: The FOMC is the monetary policy-making body of the Federal Reserve System. It sets the federal funds rate target and directs open market operations, influencing the availability of money and credit in the U.S. economy. Q2: How do the Fed’s interest rate decisions typically affect cryptocurrency markets? A2: Generally, when the Fed raises interest rates, it makes borrowing more expensive and reduces liquidity in the financial system. This often leads investors to shy away from riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, potentially causing prices to decline. Conversely, lower rates can stimulate investment in riskier assets. Q3: What does “data-dependent” mean in the context of Fed policy? A3: “Data-dependent” means that the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions, such as interest rate adjustments, will primarily be based on the latest economic data. This includes inflation reports, employment figures, and GDP growth, rather than a predetermined schedule. Q4: Should I change my cryptocurrency investment strategy based on Jerome Powell’s press conference? A4: While it’s crucial to be aware of the macroeconomic environment shaped by Jerome Powell’s press conference, drastic changes to a well-researched investment strategy may not always be necessary. It’s recommended to review your portfolio, assess your risk tolerance, and consider if your strategy aligns with the current economic outlook, focusing on long-term fundamentals. If you found this analysis helpful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your insights and shares help us reach more readers interested in the intersection of traditional finance and the exciting world of cryptocurrencies. Spread the word! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.013965+5.47%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004756+0.84%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019753+2.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 16:25
Partager
BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios acquire major stakes in Mutual Capital, boosting its role as a leader in asset tokenization.]]>
Major
MAJOR$0.16442+3.20%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 17:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Investors Install Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Outside US Capitol

Jerome Powell’s Press Conference: Crucial Insights Unveiled for the Market’s Future

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%