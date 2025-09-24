With a presale that has already crossed $6.8 million, a live demo exchange, and staking rewards of 226% APY, Pepeto […] The post Is Pepeto the Next Shiba Inu? Price Predictions Say PEPETO Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.With a presale that has already crossed $6.8 million, a live demo exchange, and staking rewards of 226% APY, Pepeto […] The post Is Pepeto the Next Shiba Inu? Price Predictions Say PEPETO Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.

Is Pepeto the Next Shiba Inu? Price Predictions Say PEPETO Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Breakout

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/24 22:12
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001228+0.57%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-0.87%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.02941+5.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.014-20.36%

With a presale that has already crossed $6.8 million, a live demo exchange, and staking rewards of 226% APY, Pepeto stands apart from the crowded meme coin field. The question many investors are asking now: could Pepeto repeat Shiba’s path and deliver life-changing returns?

Shiba Inu’s 2021 Rise Changed Everything

Back in 2021, Shiba Inu shocked the world. What started as a cheap meme coin turned into one of the biggest stories in crypto, minting millionaires almost overnight. SHIB’s move from fractions of a cent to its October peak of $0.00008841 proved that timing and viral community hype could outpace traditional fundamentals.

Early buyers who put down just $100 at the start of 2021 walked away with millions by the end of the year. Exchange listings, social buzz, and retail mania all aligned at the perfect time.

Now, Pepeto supporters believe a similar formula is in play, strong community momentum, early presale entry, and hype meeting actual utility. Unlike SHIB, Pepeto has already rolled out its PepetoSwap demo exchange, showing substance behind the meme.

Pepeto’s Features Go Beyond the Meme

Most meme tokens stop at branding, but Pepeto is different. The token powers a zero-fee exchange that will list the next generation of meme coins in 2026. This demo has already gone live on socials, proving that Pepeto is delivering before it’s even listed.

On top of that, the staking program is a massive draw. With 226% APY, presale buyers aren’t just betting on price action, they’re multiplying their holdings before Pepeto ever hits exchanges. That gives it a stronger long-term profile than meme coins built only on hype.

And the story adds to the buzz. Pepeto and Pepe share the same 420 trillion max supply, but while Pepe took the P-E-P-E letters (Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency), Pepeto was left with the two that matter most: T for Technology and O for Opportunity. With rumors swirling that figures tied to Pepe’s early rise are involved, Pepeto is being called “the version Pepe should have been.”

If Pepeto simply climbs to Pepe’s current trading price of around $0.00001094, early investors could be staring at huge multiples, especially when combined with staking rewards.

Pepeto Tokenomics Keep Things Clean

Pepeto’s presale is structured for sustainability. With tokens priced at just $0.000000155, it offers one of the lowest barriers to entry in the market. More than $6.8 million has already been raised, showing strong investor confidence.

The project is also tax-free, meaning buyers keep all of their profits, no surprise deductions on trades. This aligns with the zero-fee trading on PepetoSwap, where the focus is on accessibility and long-term adoption.

Compared to meme coins with high fees or unclear roadmaps, Pepeto offers a simple, transparent setup that rewards its holders both immediately (through staking) and later (through listings and exchange traction).

Price Predictions Put Pepeto in the Spotlight

No one can predict the future with certainty, but analysts say Pepeto has the potential to run multiples if momentum continues. Conservative forecasts suggest Pepeto could mirror SHIB’s early trajectory as meme coin ETFs and new listings fuel retail demand.

Given its current entry point of $0.000000155, even small investments could see outsized returns if Pepeto repeats what SHIB or Dogecoin achieved in earlier cycles. Some speculate that with its strong community, demo exchange, and staking engine, Pepeto might even exceed those paths.

Forget Giveaways : Pepeto Already Delivered Utility

Where other meme tokens lean on gimmicks like giveaways, Pepeto has gone straight to building. The launch of the PepetoSwap demo exchange is a milestone rarely seen at the presale stage. Investors can already see the platform that will list upcoming meme coins, generating utility and fees for Pepeto’s ecosystem.

That proof of progress gives Pepeto credibility beyond social hype, reinforcing its case as a serious meme-native contender for 2025.

How to Join The Pepeto Presale Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 226% APY and hold as the project grows

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Is Pepeto the Next Shiba Inu? Price Predictions Say PEPETO Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO