Is Pi Network Dying? Testnet Stalls While Price Nears All-Time Low

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/08 16:39
Threshold
T$0.01617+1.63%
Salamanca
DON$0.000429-0.92%
Pi Network
PI$0.34645+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00668-4.29%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07548-15.10%
Is Pi Network going fully open source in September

The post Is Pi Network Dying? Testnet Stalls While Price Nears All-Time Low appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Pi testnet, which was once active with dozens of transactions per block, is now nearly unused. A viral post on X revealed that Pi users are showing their disappointment because Pi developers and pioneers still don’t seem to know the issues around the mainnet. 

Pi Testnet and Mainnet in a Dilemma 

A Pi user on Twitter, Dr Pi, revealed data that Pi Network’s testnet and mainnet are both showing nearly zero usage. On the mainnet, most of the activity is limited to user migration, while the exchange trading volume is steadily dropping. In the last 24 hours, Pi’s trading volume has also fallen to around $23 million, signaling fading interest and weak liquidity. 

Dr Pi also reiterates that Pi users are frustrated because of long lingering uncertainty, compliance issues, and no future plan. The analyst says, “The Pi community is extremely disappointed. Why? Because ecosystem developers never know when their projects can actually connect to the mainnet—they’ve been waiting since 2021.” 

Moreover, he also says that because of the lack of a migration strategy or roadmap availability, investors are losing hope in Pi, leading to a constant decline. 

Can Pi Overcome This?

Pi started September with a trading volume of over $72 million, which has now dropped to less than half, while the trading price remains close. Pi is currently trading at $0.3485, dangerously close to its all-time low. Despite its falling price and fading confidence, some analysts remain positive about its future. 

With its continuous plunge, some experts fear it could slip and fall toward its all-time low of $0.33 anytime. The only way to avoid this bearish outlook is for Pi to climb upward to $0.360. However, experts believe the chances are very slim of achieving this goal. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01503+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/07/18 19:42
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06135+0.80%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003509-1.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004461-0.55%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,900.99+0.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,322.14+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining