Is SEI The Only Altcoin You Need This Altseason? Here’s Why

2025/09/11 19:44
Sei Price Breaks Out with 40% Surge, Here's What to Expect Next!

Altcoins are starting to bounce back and several coins outside of the top 10 tokens are outperforming Bitcoin. Ahead of the Fed announcement on September 17, investors are looking at altcoins to buy and stack. One low-cap altcoin which is making noise is SEI. But is SEI the only altcoin you need this season? Here’s why:

Why SEI? Steady Development in Stablecoins

While the SEI price has cooled off since its early hype, some analysts still suggest that a new setup is forming in the network. It currently trades at $0.3276 with a market cap of $1.966 billion.

SEI is becoming a strong player in DeFi and stablecoins, processing over $5.5 billion in daily stablecoin volume. In July, the coin recorded $1.53 billion in decentralized exchange activity alongside continuing its daily growth in active users and transactions. 

A crypto analytics firm, Nansen, recently posted on X, showing the complete chart of SEI developments. 

  • $5.5B in daily stablecoin volume
  • $1.53B DEX volume in July (ATH)
  • $243M in stablecoins minted in 4 months
  • $100M+ native USDC minted in 10 days
  • DAAs tripled to 800K
  • 1.8M daily transactions

Noting all the development closely, Nansen said, “Sei Network is no longer just “one to watch.” It’s a preferred base layer for stablecoins, RWAs, and real enterprise flows.” 

SEI Expansion in Gaming 

Sei Network is expanding its footprint in DeFi with the launch of $fastUSD, while also boosting its gaming technology. It has gained traction in gaming, accounting for 40% of activity on its network. Games such as “World of Dypians” have contributed substantially to this volume, with gaming activity driving a large portion of the network’s transactions.

Sei Labs co-founder, Jeff Feng, told CCN, “That level of traction speaks for itself.” 

“The growth we’ve seen across the ecosystem goes beyond gaming. Sei is building the infrastructure that is enabling new use cases across AI, gaming, and institutional finance while maintaining speed and scalability,” he added. 

Sei Network Increasing Transparency

On September 4, Etherscan, a leading block explorer for Ethereum, collaborated with Sei Network to launch Seiscan, which is designed to mitigate risks by fostering transparency. It is created to offer developers and users rich data insights, including transaction details, wallet tracking, smart contract verification, token holder distribution, and on-chain activity visualization. 

All these features aim to bring more transparency and security to the Sei Network, making it even more attractive to users. 

