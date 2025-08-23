Is Shiba Inu Demand Collapsing? PEPE Price Consolidating, While Unilabs Offers 40% Mining Fund Yield

The crypto market is battling mixed signals as different tokens move in contrasting directions. Shiba Inu coin struggles with surging circulation and weakening demand, while the PEPE price consolidates around critical support.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance emerges as a powerful alternative, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver consistent portfolio performance.

With $30M already in assets under management, Unilabs is offering early investors a chance to secure strong returns through its live presale.

Shiba Inu Coin Demand Weakens

Shiba Inu coin has faced sharp pressure in recent days as token circulation spikes dramatically. At $0.00001262 price, the token is barely holding above its $0.00001252 support, but the outlook looks shaky.

A massive rise in trading activity suggests holders are preparing to exit, creating added stress on the Shiba Inu coin market.

Source: TradingView

Technical indicators also highlight these headwinds. The MACD flashed a bearish crossover, signaling a momentum shift toward sellers.

PEPE Price Consolidates Around Key Levels

While Shiba Inu coin faces collapsing demand, the PEPE price is consolidating at a critical point. On the daily chart, PEPE is trending inside a symmetrical triangle, holding close to $0.00001060 support level.

If bulls hold on to this area, the PEPE price can bounce back towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00001157. A breakout above that level would open room for a move toward $0.00001371.

However, a breakdown would expose the next major support near $0.00001003.

Source: TradingView

Unilabs Offers AI-Backed Portfolios and 40% Mining Fund Yield

Unlike Shiba Inu coin and the PEPE price, Unilabs Finance positions itself as a next-generation AI asset manager.

With $30M in assets under management, the platform uses advanced AI models to scan thousands of projects and deliver institutional-grade portfolio management to everyday investors.

The current opportunity is hard to ignore. The Unilabs presale is live, and it offers:

Current price: $0.0108

Next stage price increase to $0.012.

Current raised amount: Over $15 million

By using the ‘UNIL40’ coupon code, investors secure a 40% bonus on their next purchase, making early entry even more rewarding.

To accommodate different investor profiles, Unilabs offers four AI-driven funds. These include exposure to Bitcoin derivatives, real-world assets, mining ecosystems, and AI-powered projects.

The Unilabs Mining Fund is one of its standout features, currently offering yields of up to 40%. This structured exposure allows investors to benefit from proof-of-work assets without managing mining operations directly.

Beyond yields, Unilabs also rewards its community through fee redistribution. Thirty percent of total platform fees go back to $UNIL holders under a tiered reward system.

Here’s what differentiates Unilabs from SHIB and PEPE:

Token Unilabs PEPE SHIB Price $0.0108 $0.00001034 $0.00001235 Asset Management Option Yes (AI, BTC, RWA, Mining Funds) No No Institutional Interest Growing retail and institutional attention Limited, low confidence Low Fee Distribution Yes (30%) No No Strong Community Yes Yes Yes Market Performance 70% gains in August, $15M raised in presale Down 10% in one week, bearish pattern Weakening demand, bearish crossover

Conclusion

Shiba Inu coin faces weakening demand, and the PEPE price remains trapped in consolidation. Both highlight the uncertainty across memecoins, making it difficult for traders to secure steady returns.

Unilabs Finance, on the other hand, offers a clear path forward. With $30M in AUM, AI-powered funds, and yields up to 40% through its Mining Fund, it provides a solution that combines growth with stability.

Buy now, secure your spot in the Unilabs ecosystem, and shape the future of AI-powered DeFi investing.

Discover the Unilabs Finance (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/