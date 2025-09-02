Is SKY’s 10% surge a bull trap in disguise? Marking major levels

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 23:08
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01457+11.56%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012819+4.65%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194+9.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01758-4.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002433+12.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.15069+1.13%

Key Takeaways

SKY’s rally in the past day comes as Open Interest hits a new all-time high. Spot and technical indicators point to a potential decline ahead as liquidity weakens.

In the past day, Sky [SKY] led market gains, recording a 10% surge within the period.

Analysis shows that the drive behind SKY likely came from the derivatives market. However, opposing liquidity pressures could force the asset’s price lower.

SKY hits record high

The rally in the past day coincided with the token reaching a record high in the derivatives segment.

In the past 24 hours, the governance token saw Open Interest rise to $2.33 million, a 27% growth from the previous day. This heightened flow of liquidity was accompanied by a surge in derivatives trading volume.

At press time, CoinGlass data showed the long-to-short ratio rising significantly, with a reading of 1.14.

Typically, a reading above 1 for the Taker Buy-Sell Ratio implies that buying volume outweighed selling volume in the market during this period.

AMBCrypto, however, found that while the derivatives market appears to be tightening, liquidity in other fronts is being withdrawn.

Liquidity steps back from the market

Market analysis shows a shift in liquidity away from SKY over the past day. For instance, spot market data revealed five consecutive days of outflows, totaling $1.67 million in sales.

That’s not all. In fact, technical indicators are flashing warning signs of a potential drop in the coming days.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), for example, has crossed into the overbought region with a reading above 70.

The Money Flow Index (MFI), on the other hand, shows it is extending toward the overbought region above 80 but has not reached it yet.

The setup suggests that while the RSI has flagged a potential drop in price, the MFI crossing into overbought territory could serve as confirmation of a decline.

The RSI measures whether an asset’s price has been moving up or down more strongly over a given period, while the MFI tracks liquidity inflows and outflows.

Will SKY reach its peak?

The rally has forced SKY out of a descending resistance line it had traded under for weeks.

Typically, price tends to rally to the peak, which in this case sits at $0.078. However, given the liquidity outflow, the likelihood remains slim.

Using the Fibonacci resistance line, AMBCrypto marked possible reversal points if the price trends higher. For now, the price is more likely to reverse before reaching any of the resistance levels highlighted above.

Next: Bitcoin’s $100K support faces its toughest test yet – Miners cash out

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/is-skys-10-surge-a-bull-trap-in-disguise-marking-major-levels/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005849+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
XRP
XRP$2.797+1.68%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.81%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005511+4.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.53-1.43%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011372-2.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch