Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Cycle Coming to an End? Analysts Weigh In

“The old money flow cycle is breaking,” crypto trader ‘Koroush AK’ told his 376,000 X followers on Wednesday, referring to the previous pattern of money rotating from Bitcoin to Ether and then to altcoins.

The flow from BTC to ETH is the same, but now “sectors only pump when money and attention overlap,” he said before adding, “If either one is missing, that sector gets skipped.”

He used Chainlink (LINK) as an example of a token that pumped from Ether’s run instead of Uniswap (UNI), which was largely ignored.

What About The 4 Year Cycle?

If this theory is accurate, it could also change the four-year cycle, which has traditionally been anchored around Bitcoin halving events.

Earlier this week, analyst James Check opined that “Bitcoin has experienced three cycles, and they are not anchored around the halvings,” adding that they are anchored around the “trends in adoption and market structure,” with the market’s 2017 peak and 2022 bottom being the transition points.

He said that there have been three cycles so far: an “adoption cycle” from 2011 to 2018, an “adolescence cycle” from 2018 to 2022, and the current “maturity cycle,” which is driven by “institutional maturity and stability.”

Hedge fund veteran “PlanC” said on Thursday that there is a “99% chance stock-to-flow breaks this cycle, and a 50/50 chance the 4-year cycle breaks.”

Meanwhile, trader Bob Loukas said it was hard to see which way things would go.

Earlier this month, Bitwise CIO Matthew Hougan said that gains are likely to continue into 2026, “so let’s say this: I think the 4-year cycle is over.”

Slumptember Ahead?

Glassnode also said that Bitcoin was still tracking its traditional patterns but added this week that recent profit taking and elevated selling pressure “suggests the market has entered a late phase of the cycle.”

In previous ones, crypto markets pulled back heavily in the September of the bull market year before recovering and shifting to new highs at the end of the year. If history rhymes, this could be on the cards next month.

Whether the cycle is about to peak or will extend into 2026 remains to be seen, but more voices are favoring the latter due to the heavy institutional participation in crypto markets, which was not seen in previous cycles.

