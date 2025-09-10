Is The Bitcoin Bull Market Over? Pundit Warns Investors Of 30-Day Window To Take Profit

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 17:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005777-6.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002372+0.59%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17647-1.13%
SOON
SOON$0.342+7.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001996-0.94%

The Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high in July, but has since slowed down. While the Ethereum price had also hit a new all-time high back in August, the broader altcoin market remains weak, leading to speculations that there will not be an altcoin season. With no expectations of an altcoin season happening soon, some have started calling for the cycle top, meaning that a bear market could be on the horizon.

Bitcoin Halving Trend Says Bull Market Is Over

Crypto investor and trader Philakone took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to update his over 170,000 followers on what part of the cycle the market is in. To do this, Philakone looks back on the past two bull cycles, using the duration of each one from the Bitcoin halving to predict when the current cycle will end.

The Bitcoin halving has always been a way to predict when bull and bear markets could begin, and in the last few cycles, it has been quite accurate, and the trend has remained similar. One of the major things is how many days after the Bitcoin halving was completed it took for the Bitcoin price and the crypto market to reach the top.

As the crypto trader explains, back in 2017, after the 2016 Bitcoin halving, it took a total of 545 days for the bull market to be completed. Similarly, after the 2020 Bitcoin halving, it took another 525 days for the bull market to be over. This shows a tight timeframe for each one.

Currently, the crypto market has already been in 506 days of bull market at the time of the post, with the Bitcoin price already hitting multiple new all-time highs. As a result, the crypto analyst believes that it is time to take profit as there are fewer than 30 days left for this bull market. He also believes that the bull market is now “100% over”.

4-Year Cycle Theory Getting Tossed Out

The Bitcoin 4-Year Cycle Theory has historically been one of the most accurate measures for when the bull market begins and ends. However, this current cycle has deviated heavily from the 4-year cycle, and this has been attributed to the change in macro headwinds. The advent of things like Spot Bitcoin ETFs had triggered ‘premature’ liquidity into the market, pushing the BTC price to early highs and leaving the altcoin market behind.

However, others such antiprosynthesis.eth believe that the 4-year cycle never existed in the first place. Instead, it was just the macro liquidity aligning every four years. Then the bear markets were being brought on by macro liquidity turning negative, and the turn in the tide the market is seeing now is due to macro liquidity turning positive instead.

Bitcoin price chart from TradingView.com
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011238+55.86%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins