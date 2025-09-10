Is This New Crypto The Next 100x Crypto? Why Pepe and Shiba Inu Whales Are Flocking To BlockchainFX’s Presale

What happens when the whales who once pumped PEPE and Shiba Inu suddenly shift their focus? In 2025, that shift is already underway — and it’s pointing straight at BlockchainFX (BFX). With over $7.1 million raised and its presale price now at $0.023, this new crypto is being framed as the market’s next 100x contender. The question isn’t whether whales are buying — it’s whether retail investors will move fast enough to join them before the next stage sends the price higher.

BlockchainFX: The New Crypto Whales Say Could Be 2025’s First 100x

The case for BlockchainFX is built on more than hype. The platform is live, audited, and fully KYC-verified, already handling millions in daily volume across crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. With over 8,500 investors onboard, it has adoption that most presales never achieve before launch.

For holders, the rewards are a game-changer. Stakers earn daily payouts in BFX and USDT, with rewards reaching up to $25,000 USDT. The referral system amplifies growth: every referral nets the promoter 10% in BFX, while new buyers get 30% extra tokens when they use a code. Right now, the BLOCK30 bonus code is live, giving investors that extra allocation edge before the next stage price increase.

Analysts project long-term 500x potential based on BlockchainFX’s traction, revenue model, and growing community. With a confirmed launch price of $0.05, even the most conservative entries are set to double before the token hits exchanges. For whales who profited on early PEPE and SHIB, BlockchainFX offers a rare second chance at exponential returns.

Pepe: Meme Power Still Commands Attention

PEPE remains one of the most recognizable meme tokens on the market. It proved in 2023 that viral branding and retail mania can push a token into the top 100 by market cap. For many, PEPE is still a way to play the meme coin narrative.

However, PEPE’s value remains tied almost entirely to speculative waves. With no built-in staking, no passive income mechanisms, and no real ecosystem utility, its upside depends on the market’s appetite for meme culture. That doesn’t mean PEPE is finished — whales still watch it closely for liquidity moves — but compared to new projects offering tangible rewards, it lacks the fundamentals to sustain 100x growth again.

Shiba Inu: Can It Repeat Its Past Glory?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the defining tokens of the last bull run, delivering eye-watering gains for early adopters. The community continues to push its ecosystem forward with developments like Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution designed to expand utility and scalability.

Yet, SHIB now faces the weight of its own market cap. With trillions of tokens in circulation, achieving another 100x from today’s levels looks far less likely. While it has staying power thanks to brand recognition and community strength, many analysts view it as a consolidator rather than a breakout star in 2025. For whales chasing asymmetry, the opportunity in SHIB appears limited compared to earlier cycles.

The Smart Money Is Moving Toward BlockchainFX

The message from recent whale activity is clear: while PEPE and SHIB remain popular, the next 100x crypto isn’t likely to come from yesterday’s winners. It’s coming from new crypto projects with explosive adoption and real incentives. BlockchainFX has already proved it can raise capital quickly, deliver rewards before launch, and build momentum stage after stage.

At $0.023, with a launch price confirmed at $0.05, the math is simple — early buyers are sitting on guaranteed upside. Add in the BLOCK30 code that gives 30% more tokens for a limited time, and the entry window looks even more attractive.

For investors searching for the one project this month that combines whale backing, early-stage pricing, and genuine growth mechanics, the choice is obvious: BlockchainFX is leading the charge.

Find Out More Information Here