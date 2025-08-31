‘Is Trump Dead?’ Rumors Debunked

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:59
Topline

President Donald Trump on Saturday was photographed leaving for his golf course in Virginia, dispelling unfounded rumors spread on social media that Trump had died in recent days after not being seen publicly.

Social media users, without evidence, pushed claims that President Donald Trump had died in recent days after not being seen publicly.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump, seen with his granddaughter Kai Trump, was seen entering a vehicle on the White House’s south lawn Saturday morning while en route to his Trump National golf course in northern Virginia.

Search inquiries for “Trump,” “is Trump dead” and “Trump dead” were among the top searches on Google as of noon Saturday while “Where is Donald Trump” was trending on X.

Trump’s previous most recent public appearance came Wednesday as he headed a televised Cabinet meeting and was previously seen golfing earlier in the week, yet Trump also remained active online while posting periodically on his Truth Social platform.

Trump loads the motorcade with granddaughter Kai Trump and grandson Spencer Frederick Trump.

AFP via Getty Images

Trump enters his motorcade.

AFP via Getty Images

Why Did Social Media Users Say Trump Was Dead?

Most social media users pointed to Trump having not been seen publicly since his Cabinet meeting Wednesday and his schedule being cleared for the weekend—though that is not unusual. Others noted Vice President JD Vance told USA Today on Thursday he was prepared to step in as president should a “terrible tragedy” occur, though Vance emphasized he believed Trump was in “good shape” and in “incredibly good health.”

Key Background

Concerns have swirled in recent months surrounding the health of Trump, who became the oldest president at the time of swearing in in January. Earlier this month, Trump, 79, was spotted with bruising on the back of his right hand in the Oval Office, days after his other hand was photographed with a smaller bruise. Trump has been seen with bruising on his right hand several times over the last year, including in February and November, though the White House has dispelled health concerns by claiming the bruising is “from shaking hands with thousands of people.” Sean Barbabella, Trump’s physician, elaborated on the bruising in July and said it was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking” and use of aspirin. Barbabella also revealed Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a “prevalent” disease that, in most cases, results in “diminished quality of life and loss of work productivity” if left untreated, according to the National Institutes of Health. Trump’s apparently swollen ankles, which were photographed at the FIFA Club World Cup Final in July, have been connected to the condition.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/30/is-trump-dead-rumors-debunked-as-trump-seen-leaving-for-golf/

