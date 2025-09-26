XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19.  Some ... Read more The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19.  Some ... Read more The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/26 16:41
XRP
XRP$2.7477-2.88%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274-15.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07385-10.66%

XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19. 

Some experts in the crypto arena claimed that XRP’s price had been declining on September 26, 2025, falling approximately 6.50% in the last 24 hours to $2.74. They noted that the price had struggled to hold above $3.00 recently, even after ETF approvals, indicating fragile investor confidence. The current market sentiment of Ripple Ledger’s native token is bearish, and its fear and greed index is showing fear, which means there is investor anxiety and nervousness about the possible price drops.

Will XRP Crash Again Today? 

XRP currently shows fragile investor confidence, and the market analysts predict that the coin is likely to continue its downturn today as well. Current market analysis suggests that the token will trade at an average $2.75 and is likely to balance the price throughout the day. A breakdown below this point is also plausible, and if it happens, it might trigger a sharp sell-off. The potential breaking above of key resistance around $3.15 could lead to market recovery, and the token could display a small price surge amid these unfavourable market conditions. 

XRP started today’s trading activity at $2.7819 with a daily trading volume of $9.03 billion. The XRP token managed to show a small upward momentum and reached $2.8108, showing a possible momentum shift, but the token couldn’t manage to keep that breaking point, which led to further downfall to $2.73. 

CryptoEQ XRP sentiment report predicted that over the next five days, XRP would reach the highest price of $2.77 the following day, which would represent a 0.19% growth compared to the current price. They stated that this followed a -10.07% price change over the last 7 days. They also claimed that the price of XRP was expected to drop by -0.74% and reach $2.75 by October 26, 2025. They stated that, according to their technical indicators, the current sentiment was Bearish while the Fear & Greed Index was showing 44 (Fear). They reported that XRP had recorded 11 out of 30 green days with 3.45% price volatility over the last 30 days. Based on their XRP forecast, they concluded that it is not a good time to buy XRP.

CoinMarketCap did the technical breakdown and stated that XRP had broken below its 7-day SMA ($2.90) and pivot point ($2.81), with the RSI14 at 37.87 signaling bearish momentum. It added that the MACD histogram (-0.025) confirmed weakening buying pressure. CMC added that the $2.71 support, which was defended three times in September, was critical and that a close below it could trigger algorithmic sell-offs targeting $2.50. They mentioned that Fibonacci retracement levels suggested resistance at $3.07 (23.6%) and $3.00 (38.2%).

Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week

XRP is down this week due to the mixed impact of large-scale liquidations, profit taking by institutional investors, macroeconomic factors, and the overall bearish crypto market sentiment that experts often describe as “Red September”. According to the latest market evaluation, a flash crash earlier in the week obliterated all the excess leverage from the crypto market, and the experts believe that this could be a significant factor for the current downturn of the token. Some experts and analysts claim that a $1.5B crypto liquidation event on September 24–25 had triggered broad selling, with Ethereum’s drop below $4,000 fueling altcoin weakness. They reported that XRP’s 24h trading volume had surged 38.83% to $9.13B, reflecting panic exits.

There are some findings and opinions that XRP’s weekly downturn is occurring because of the wider cryptocurrency market sell-off, impacting prominent cryptos like BTC, Ethereum, and other altcoins. Significant outflows from XRP spot-crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are fueling this downward momentum, and the recently recorded outflows effectively ended a multi-week inflow streak.

XRP’s ongoing decline reflects a combination of various factors, but the experts believe that XRP, regaining its market momentum and dominance, is not a scenario that we need to wait for a long period of time.

Disclaimer: This information is only recommended for educational purposes and is not legal or financial advice. You should consult with an independent financial and legal advisor before making any crypto investment decisions.

The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Partager
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization