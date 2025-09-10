Is XRP Price eyeing $10?

2025/09/10
2025/09/10 00:29
XRP price is drawing renewed attention as adoption of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin expands through corporate integration. The move strengthens Ripple’s global payment strategy and highlights growing utility for its ecosystem. A market analyst now points to XRP’s repeating historical cycle patterns that once preceded major rallies. However, the critical question remains whether XRP can transition into a breakout phase that unlocks double-digit targets.

XRP Price Charts Mirror Historic Setup For A Possible $10 Surge

According to an analyst on X platform, the XRP price structure reflects past consolidations where triangular phases eventually resolved into parabolic advances. The XRP current value is trading at $3.01, showing signs of building momentum within a recurring chart pattern.

The analyst  emphasizes that the latest sequence shares similarities with the 2017 surge, when XRP experienced exponential gains. This has elevated expectations that the current formation could launch XRP toward the projected $10 zone. 

CoinGape earlier predicted that XRP’s breakout structure puts a $6 target in play before higher levels. Still, sustaining support at $1.95 is crucial for preventing a structural breakdown. Failure to defend this level could trap the asset in extended sideways consolidation.

At the same time, continued accumulation suggests strong conviction among market participants. Therefore, XRP price finds itself at a turning point that may determine its path toward new milestones.

XRP/USD 2-Week Chart (Source: X)

RLUSD Adoption By VivoPower Expands Ripple’s Global Payment Vision

VivoPower, through its electric vehicle subsidiary Tembo, has announced integration of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin into its payment framework. The move is aimed at accelerating international settlements while cutting the high costs linked to traditional banking transfers. 

By adopting RLUSD, Tembo strengthens VivoPower’s blockchain-focused treasury growth strategy and signals confidence in Ripple’s payment network. The company highlights that RLUSD offers stability and efficiency that volatile digital assets cannot provide. 

Ripple has already extended RLUSD adoption across Africa through partnerships with Chipper Cash, Yellow Card, and VARL. These collaborations demonstrate the growing real-world utility of the XRP Ledger in global finance. 

Consequently, the adoption by VivoPower and Tembo reinforces optimism that XRP price appreciation could gain additional support from expanding corporate use cases.

Is Double Digits Next?

XRP price stands at a decisive stage, with analysts eyeing a potential rally toward $10. Chart cycles appear to align with past explosive moves, adding weight to forecasts. Real-world adoption through RLUSD integration bolsters confidence in Ripple’s long-term positioning. If key support levels hold, XRP could soon enter its strongest growth phase yet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The current setup closely resembles past cycles that preceded major XRP rallies, fueling optimism.

RLUSD is Ripple’s stablecoin designed for fast, low-cost payments, adding stability to the XRP ecosystem.

Tembo integrates RLUSD to accelerate cross-border settlements, cut costs, and enhance treasury efficiency.

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/markets/ripple-ecosystem-growth-meets-technical-strength-is-xrp-price-on-the-verge-of-10/

