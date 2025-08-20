iShares Ethereum ETF Surpasses $11 Billion YTD Inflows, Holds 6.3M ETH as Spot ETFs Face $197 Million Outflow

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 08:45
Ethereum
ETH$4,164.82-1.07%

Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced substantial inflows over the past several months, with nearly $8 billion invested in the iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) alone across 75 trading sessions, including a nine-day consecutive inflow streak totaling $2.8 billion. In the week ending August 17, 2025, Ethereum ETFs recorded a record $2.87 billion in inflows, representing 77% of the $3.75 billion total inflows into crypto investment products, significantly surpassing Bitcoin ETFs, which saw $552 million. Year-to-date inflows into Ethereum ETFs have reached $11 billion, officially surpassing Bitcoin. The total assets under management for crypto investment products hit an all-time high of $244 billion. Ethereum spot ETFs hold over 6.3 million ETH, valued at approximately $26.7 billion, representing more than 5% of the total Ethereum supply. Public companies and funds now control over 2% of Ethereum’s total supply, with treasury companies holding more than 3% within two months. Despite this strong inflow trend, August 18, 2025, saw a reversal with Ethereum spot ETFs experiencing their second-largest outflow ever of $196.6 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $121.7 million in outflows. These withdrawals were led by redemptions in BlackRock and Ark 21Shares products, raising questions about whether this is a temporary pause or a shift in market sentiment. Institutional investors continue to buy Ethereum amid market volatility, with recent transfers of ETH worth $38 million to institution-linked wallets. Overall, Ethereum ETFs have demonstrated robust growth and institutional interest, although recent outflows highlight ongoing market uncertainties.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ishares-ethereum-etf-surpasses-11-billion-ytd-inflows-holds-6-3m-eth-spot-etfs-628fdd3d

