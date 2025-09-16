Israel announces seizure of $1.5 million from Iran-linked crypto wallets

PANews reported on September 16th, according to Techcrunch, that the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that it had ordered the seizure of 187 cryptocurrency wallets suspected of belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Blockchain monitoring firm Elliptic analyzed that the wallets in question had received a cumulative $1.5 billion worth of USDT. The company was unable to verify that these wallets were indeed owned by the IRGC, and currently held only $1.5 million in assets, a tiny fraction of the total funds previously in circulation. Elliptic added that some of the addresses may be controlled by cryptocurrency service providers or part of wallet infrastructure used to service multi-client transactions.