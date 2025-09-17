Israel Claims Iran's Revolutionary Guard Holds $1.5B in Stablecoins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:44
Sidekick
K$0.1609-4.90%
Union
U$0.015903-24.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814+2.20%
USD1
USD1$0.9998+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017237+0.92%

The National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing of Israel (NBCTF) has published a list of 187 cryptocurrency addresses it says are linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a group sanctioned and designated as terrorist by the U.S., EU, U.K. and Canada.

According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, those addresses collectively received $1.5 billion in USDT, Tether’s dollar-pegged stablecoin. However, Elliptic cautioned that it cannot verify that all these funds are directly connected to the IRGC, since some wallets may belong to exchanges or services used by multiple customers.

The use of USDT exposes such wallets to one of Tether’s most powerful compliance tools: blacklisting. Of the 187 addresses flagged by Israel, 39 had already been frozen by Tether as of Sept. 13, preventing further transfers of roughly $1.5 million in USDT.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been tied to illicit crypto activity for years. Just last week, the U.S. Justice Department seized nearly $600,000 in USDT from an Iranian national accused of building drone navigation systems for the IRGC.

In December 2024, U.S. Treasury sanctions targeted wallets linked to IRGC networks moving more than $300 million in stablecoins via an intermediary connected to Yemen’s Houthis.

And in June 2025, the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande (“Predatory Sparrow”) stole $90 million from Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex, which Elliptic and others have linked to IRGC activities including ransomware operations. The hackers “burned” the stolen funds in vanity wallets marked with anti-IRGC slogans, and even leaked Nobitex’s source code.

The hack was seen as a hammer blow to Iran, which is alleged to have used crypto to evade sanctions.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/israel-claims-iran-s-revolutionary-guard-holds-usd1-5b-in-stablecoins

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa