The post Israeli Air Defense Probably Won’t Spark Another Cyprus Missile Crisis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Barak ER (extended range) missile during a March 2021 trial in Israel. Photo by IAI. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Despite taking delivery of its new Barak MX air defense missile systems from Israel discreetly, quite literally under the cover of night, the Republic of Cyprus has nevertheless received warnings from Turkey. The acquisition is the most significant Nicosia has received since ordering S-300 missile systems from Russia in January 1997, which triggered a tense crisis with Turkey. Despite some parallels with that historical episode, Cyprus’s latest acquisition is less likely to see that history repeat itself. After footage emerged of a Barak MX system being transported at night on the streets of Cyprus’s Limassol, Turkish defense officials and politicians voiced strong criticism. Officials from the Turkish defense ministry claimed it could destabilize the partitioned island, where Turkey has approximately 35,000 troops garrisoned in the separatist, internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, and have “dangerous consequences.” Others directly referenced the 1997-1998 crisis. For example, Yanki Bagcioglu, deputy chairman of the Republican People’s Party, charged that the Barak MX represents “a more dangerous system than the S-300, and it is likely that it also has the capability to share data with Israel through an advanced surveillance system.” Turkish analyst Arda Mevlutoglu echoed Bagcioglu, dubbing the new Cypriot system “much more dangerous than the S-300” since it can detect launches of mortars and rockets from 100 kilometers (62 miles) away. The Israeli system has an official range of 93 miles and can intercept a range of threats from drones to tactical ballistic missiles. The range is comparable to the S-300 PMU-1 Cyprus ordered in 1997. Back then, Turkish officials dismissed Nicosia’s stance that the missiles were purely defensive since their range theoretically enabled Cyprus to fire missiles into Turkish airspace. During… The post Israeli Air Defense Probably Won’t Spark Another Cyprus Missile Crisis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Barak ER (extended range) missile during a March 2021 trial in Israel. Photo by IAI. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Despite taking delivery of its new Barak MX air defense missile systems from Israel discreetly, quite literally under the cover of night, the Republic of Cyprus has nevertheless received warnings from Turkey. The acquisition is the most significant Nicosia has received since ordering S-300 missile systems from Russia in January 1997, which triggered a tense crisis with Turkey. Despite some parallels with that historical episode, Cyprus’s latest acquisition is less likely to see that history repeat itself. After footage emerged of a Barak MX system being transported at night on the streets of Cyprus’s Limassol, Turkish defense officials and politicians voiced strong criticism. Officials from the Turkish defense ministry claimed it could destabilize the partitioned island, where Turkey has approximately 35,000 troops garrisoned in the separatist, internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, and have “dangerous consequences.” Others directly referenced the 1997-1998 crisis. For example, Yanki Bagcioglu, deputy chairman of the Republican People’s Party, charged that the Barak MX represents “a more dangerous system than the S-300, and it is likely that it also has the capability to share data with Israel through an advanced surveillance system.” Turkish analyst Arda Mevlutoglu echoed Bagcioglu, dubbing the new Cypriot system “much more dangerous than the S-300” since it can detect launches of mortars and rockets from 100 kilometers (62 miles) away. The Israeli system has an official range of 93 miles and can intercept a range of threats from drones to tactical ballistic missiles. The range is comparable to the S-300 PMU-1 Cyprus ordered in 1997. Back then, Turkish officials dismissed Nicosia’s stance that the missiles were purely defensive since their range theoretically enabled Cyprus to fire missiles into Turkish airspace. During…

Israeli Air Defense Probably Won’t Spark Another Cyprus Missile Crisis

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:57
1
1$0.00804+3.50%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.084-9.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08857+4.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017543-2.16%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.01818+7.11%

A Barak ER (extended range) missile during a March 2021 trial in Israel. Photo by IAI.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Despite taking delivery of its new Barak MX air defense missile systems from Israel discreetly, quite literally under the cover of night, the Republic of Cyprus has nevertheless received warnings from Turkey. The acquisition is the most significant Nicosia has received since ordering S-300 missile systems from Russia in January 1997, which triggered a tense crisis with Turkey. Despite some parallels with that historical episode, Cyprus’s latest acquisition is less likely to see that history repeat itself.

After footage emerged of a Barak MX system being transported at night on the streets of Cyprus’s Limassol, Turkish defense officials and politicians voiced strong criticism. Officials from the Turkish defense ministry claimed it could destabilize the partitioned island, where Turkey has approximately 35,000 troops garrisoned in the separatist, internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, and have “dangerous consequences.”

Others directly referenced the 1997-1998 crisis. For example, Yanki Bagcioglu, deputy chairman of the Republican People’s Party, charged that the Barak MX represents “a more dangerous system than the S-300, and it is likely that it also has the capability to share data with Israel through an advanced surveillance system.”

Turkish analyst Arda Mevlutoglu echoed Bagcioglu, dubbing the new Cypriot system “much more dangerous than the S-300” since it can detect launches of mortars and rockets from 100 kilometers (62 miles) away. The Israeli system has an official range of 93 miles and can intercept a range of threats from drones to tactical ballistic missiles. The range is comparable to the S-300 PMU-1 Cyprus ordered in 1997. Back then, Turkish officials dismissed Nicosia’s stance that the missiles were purely defensive since their range theoretically enabled Cyprus to fire missiles into Turkish airspace.

During that crisis, Turkey threatened to destroy the missiles when they reached the island and flexed its military muscles in the TRNC. Ultimately, by December 1998, Nicosia agreed to a compromise, and the systems were diverted to the Greek island of Crete, where they remain to the present day.

An S-300 PMU-1 anti-aircraft missile launches during a Greek army military exercise near Chania on the island of Crete on December 13, 2013. Greece is the first NATO country to try the Russian long-range missile system. AFP PHOTO / Costas Metaxakis (Photo credit should read Costas Metaxakis/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

In early 1999, Turkey loudly objected to Greece receiving the missiles, charging that they endangered NATO aircraft and could serve as a Trojan horse for Russian espionage and intelligence-gathering in that sensitive and strategic region. Similar issues were raised by NATO and the United States when they warned Turkey against proceeding with its contentious acquisition of more advanced Russian S-400 in the late 2010s. The Turkish Defense Ministry has officially denied a report that Russia wants to buy back those S-400s, affirming that they remain “in our inventory, and there is no change in our position.”

Averting a potential second S-300 standoff between it and Turkey, Greece put the missiles into storage on Crete for over a decade, only using them for training in 2013. Greece permitted Israel’s air force to train against them, likely learning valuable lessons it put to use against Iran’s newer S-300s in airstrikes in April and October 2024 and the 12-day war in June 2025. Greece has repeatedly refused to supply the S-300s to Ukraine, stressing it still needs them for its defense. Athens eventually seeks to replace them with Barak MX systems. The more modern Israeli systems seem quite popular with countries seeking replacements for their older S-300s. Aside from Greece, Slovakia, which earlier donated its Soviet-inherited S-300 to Ukraine, is also acquiring the Barak MX for its air defenses. Cyprus, having given up on acquiring S-300s, undoubtedly views its current acquisition as a significant upgrade over its existing air defenses, which consist of older, short-range Russian Tor and Buk systems.

One crucial difference between that 1990s crisis and the republic’s present acquisition, which already began last December, is that the missiles have already arrived on Cypriot soil. Unless Ankara wants to preemptively destroy them before they are introduced into service, which seems highly unlikely, then the Eastern Mediterranean probably won’t witness a second Cypriot missile crisis, or at least not one of comparable intensity.

Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas also contrasted this delivery with the 1990s crisis. “Today we chose the path of silence, low tones, and ultimately because we chose this method and this path, I can declare to you with full responsibility that we have the capabilities to defend the Republic of Cyprus anti-aircraft and anti-missile, if and when this is needed,” he said, adding that everybody “hopes that there will not be such crises and such situations in the Republic of Cyprus or in our territory.”

It’s worth mentioning that Cyprus is not the only regional country undertaking a significant buildup of its armed forces—which, hitherto, were primarily supplied with military hardware by Russia and France—and enhancement of its air defense. As mentioned above, Greece is also interested in the Barak MX and is building an integrated Achilles Shield air defense system with input from Israel and the acquisition of advanced Israeli systems. No doubt, these upgrades with Israeli hardware will make Greek and Cypriot air defenses more compatible than ever.

Turkey is also investing heavily in developing and building a national, integrated air defense called Steel Dome. However, unlike its Greek and Cypriot rivals, it is doing so primarily with its indigenous systems, most notably the Siper, rather than importing Israeli systems or jointly developing air defenses—as Israel did with India for the Barak.

These rival Greece-Turkey air defense efforts will no doubt see the deployment of systems capable of firing significant distances into each other’s respective airspace. In this broader context, while the Barak MX will immensely improve the island’s air defense, Cyprus’s acquisition isn’t likely to alter the fundamental balance of military power in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Furthermore, unlike Cyprus and Greece, Turkey has invested significantly in developing ballistic missiles, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once boasted could hit Athens.

So, while tensions in this area may well flare up, they are not likely to revolve around Cyprus’s recent air defense acquisition, which, again, unlike the S-300 predecessor, is now a done deal.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pauliddon/2025/09/20/israeli-air-defense-probably-wont-spark-another-cyprus-missile-crisis/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

As Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) nears $4 million in presale funding, the project has also rolled out major ecosystem updates that strengthen its position as a serious competitor to existing Telegram bots.Snorter is Solana-native by design, which gives it faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum-based rivals that remain weighed down […] The post Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out appeared first on Cryptonews.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.1256+47.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15922+0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:34
Partager
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is dit jaar uitgegroeid tot een van de meest besproken meme coins. Het project ontwikkelt een eigen Layer 2 blockchain die speciaal is ontworpen voor meme projecten. De presale van LILPEPE startte op 10 juni 2025 en haalde sindsdien meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen bij investeerders op. Tot nu toe was elke fase van de presale ruim voor tijd uitverkocht. Nu zit het project in fase 13 en kun je de tokens aanschaffen voor een prijs van $ 0,0022 per stuk. Little Pepe combineert heel slim de meme cultuur met geavanceerde blockchain technologie. Het team bouwde een EVM-compatibel Layer 2 netwerk dat razendsnelle transacties en vrijwel geen kosten biedt. Daarmee steekt LILPEPE ver boven de typische meme coins uit die op bestaande netwerken draaien. Het project heeft 26,5% van de totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens gereserveerd voor de presale. Elke nieuwe fase stijgt de token prijs, waardoor deelnemers worden aangemoedigd sneller toe te slaan. Nu al zijn meer dan 15 miljard tokens verkocht en de presale nadert snel het einde. Little Pepe presale blijft sterk presteren De presale heeft sinds de start in juni een stevige groei laten zien. Zo is in meerdere ronden al meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen opgehaald. Ronde 1 startte met een prijs van $ 0,001 per token en was al binnen slechts 72 uur uitverkocht, goed voor bijna $ 500.000. Tijdens de tweede presale fase kostte de coin tussen $ 0,0011 en $ 0,0015 en haalde het project meer dan $ 1,23 miljoen op voordat alles snel uitverkocht was. In ronde 3 steeg de prijs naar $ 0,0012, met een bevestigde exchange listing prijs van $ 0,003. Wie er vroeg bij was, zag daardoor een potentiële winst van 150%. De eerdere presale rondes trokken zoveel belangstelling dat de tokens sneller uitverkochten dan verwacht. Inmiddels hebben meer dan 38.000 mensen deelgenomen. In ronde 13 van de presale staat de token momenteel geprijsd op $ 0,0022. Doordat de prijs bij elke mijlpaal stapsgewijs stijgt, voelt men er vanzelf een soort urgentie bij. Vroege deelnemers hebben zo veel lagere prijzen kunnen pakken dan de huidige kopers. Dankzij deze gefaseerde aanpak blijft de presale de hele periode door spannend en interessant. Belangrijkste kenmerken van Little Pepe’s technologie Little Pepe is de native currency van een gloednieuwe Layer 2 chain, speciaal voor meme coins. De blockchain is razendsnel, extreem goedkoop en sterk beveiligd en vooral aantrekkelijk voor traders en ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties in een oogwenk en de gas fees zijn bijna nul. De trades worden niet belast en dat zie je maar zelden bij meme coins. Bovendien is de blockchain beschermd tegen sniper bots, zodat kwaadaardige bots geen kans krijgen om presale lanceringen te manipuleren. Ontwikkelaars kunnen dankzij EVM-compatibiliteit heel eenvoudig smart contracts en meme tokens bouwen en lanceren. De infrastructuur is opgezet als hét centrale platform voor meme-innovatie, met on-chain communitytools en governance-opties. “Pepe’s Pump Pad” is het launchpad voor de meme tokens van het project. Tokens die hier worden gelanceerd, hebben ingebouwde anti-scam beveiligingen en liquidity locks worden automatisch toegepast om rug pulls te voorkomen. Zo kunnen makers nieuwe meme tokens lanceren zonder zich zorgen te maken over veiligheidsrisico’s. Is LILPEPE de beste crypto presale om nu te kopen? Little Pepe is de allereerste Layer 2 blockchain die volledig draait om memes. Dat geeft het project een unieke plek in de drukke wereld van meme coins. Het doel is om de “meme verse” te worden: een plek waar meme projecten kunnen lanceren, verhandelen en echt groeien. Het succes van de presale laat zien dat er veel interesse is voor deze aanpak. In de vroege fases waren de fase binnen 72 uur uitverkocht en zelfs de latere fases gingen sneller dan gepland. Met meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen dat is opgehaald, is er veel vertrouwen in deze meme coin. Little Pepe staat technisch stevig dankzij zijn Layer 2 infrastructuur. Het project heeft een CertiK security audit doorstaan, wat het vertrouwen van investeerders aanzienlijk versterkt. Als je naar de listings op CoinMarketCap en CoinGecko kijkt, is duidelijk te zien dat het project ook buiten de meme community steeds meer erkenning krijgt. Little Pepe is volgens analisten dan ook een van de meest veelbelovende meme coins voor 2025. De combinatie van meme cultuur en echte functionaliteit, maakt deze meme coin betrouwbaarder en waardevoller dan de meeste puur speculatieve tokens. Dankzij de snelle presale en het innovatieve ecosysteem is Little Pepe klaar om zich als serieuze speler in de wereld van meme coins te vestigen. Het project werkt volgens een roadmap met onder andere exchange listings, staking en uitbreiding van het ecosysteem. Door LILPEPE tokens te listen op grote gecentraliseerde exchanges, wordt het voor iedereen makkelijker om te traden en neemt de liquiditeit flink toe. Mega Giveaway campagne vergroot betrokkenheid community Little Pepe is gestart met een Mega Giveaway om de community te belonen voor hun deelname. De Mega Giveaway richt zich op de deelnemers die tijdens fases 12 tot en met 17 de meeste LILPEPE tokens hebben gekocht. De grootste koper wint 5 ETH, de tweede plaats ontvangt 3 ETH en de derde plaats 2 ETH. Ook worden 15 willekeurige deelnemers elk met 0,5 ETH beloond. Iedereen die LILPEPE bezit kan meedoen. Dat gaat heel handig. Je vult je ERC20-wallet adres in en voert een paar social media opdrachten uit. Deze actie moet gedurende de presale voor extra spanning en een gevoel van urgentie om snel mee te doen gaan zorgen, zowel aan de giveaway als aan de presale. De giveaway loopt dan ook tot fase 17 volledig is uitverkocht. De community blijft op alle platforms hard doorgroeien. Tijdens de giveaway is de activiteit op social media flink omhooggeschoten. Zo’n betrokkenheid is vaak een goed teken dat een meme coin op weg is naar succes. Little Pepe analyse koers verwachting De tokens van Little Pepe gaan tijdens fase 13 voor $ 0,0022 over de toonbank. De listing prijs op de exchanges is bevestigd op $ 0,003 en kan de deelnemers aan de presale mooie winsten kan opleveren. Volgens analisten kan de prijs van LILPEPE tegen het einde van 2025 naar $ 0,01 stijgen. Dit zou het project een marktwaarde van $ 1 miljard kunnen geven. Deze voorspelling gaat uit van een sterke cryptomarkt en van succesvolle exchange listings. Voor 2026 lopen de koers verwachtingen voor LILPEPE sterk uiteen. Als de cryptomarkt blijft stijgen, zou de token $ 0,015 kunnen bereiken. Maar als de markt instort en een bear market toeslaat, kan de prijs terugvallen naar $ 0,0015. Dat is een groot verschil, maar zo werkt crypto nu eenmaal. Zeker bij meme coins, omdat ze sterk reageren op de marktsfeer. Op de lange termijn, richting het jaar 2030, wijzen sommige verwachtingen op prijzen van $ 0,03 in gunstige scenario’s. Dat gaat uit van een succesvolle aanname van Layer 2 en verdere groei van de meme coin sector. Voorzichtige schattingen plaatsen de prijs in 2030 rond $ 0,0095. Zelfs een klein stukje van de marktwaarde van grote meme coins kan volgens experts al voor flinke winsten zorgen. Sommige analisten verwachten dat de opbrengsten zelfs 15.000% tot 20.000% kunnen bereiken als Little Pepe hetzelfde succes haalt als eerdere populaire meme coins. Doe mee aan de Little Pepe presale Wil je erbij zijn? Ga naar de officiële website van de coin om mee te doen aan de presale. Tijdens de huidige fase kost een token $ 0,0022 en je kunt eenvoudig betalen met ETH of USDT via je wallet. Je kunt aan de presale deelnemen met MetaMask of Trust Wallet. Verbind je wallet eenvoudig met de officiële website en zorg dat je voldoende ETH of USDT hebt om het gewenste aantal tokens te kopen. De presale accepteert ERC-20 tokens op het Ethereum netwerk. Na aankoop kun je je tokens claimen zodra alle presale rondes zijn afgerond. Alle informatie over het claimen vind je via de officiële website en communicatiekanalen. NEEM NU DEEL AAN DE LITTLE PEPE ($ LILPEPE) PRESALE Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale? is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.008049-0.09%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03774-0.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005226+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:50
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08844+4.73%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure