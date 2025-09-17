‘It’s Hyperliquid Moment,’ Circle States, Seizing HYPE’s 1,500% Surge With New Investment

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/17 13:00
Threshold
T$0.01672-0.05%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30742+1.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.35+3.49%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005128-8.91%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%

Circle Internet Financial (CRCL), the firm behind the USDC stablecoin, has announced a significant investment in Hyperliquid (HYPE), a layer-1 blockchain that has experienced high demand this year. 

Circle’s Strategic Move Into Hyperliquid

As part of this initiative, Circle has launched Native USDC and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) on HyperEVM, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) integrated into Hyperliquid’s layer-1 blockchain.

This move is expected to streamline the adoption of USDC and enhance its utility. Plans also include enabling direct deposits and ensuring CCTP interoperability for Hyperliquid USDC on HyperCore, a platform that specializes in on-chain financial operations.

Circle’s announcement further revealed that it has become a direct stakeholder in Hyperliquid. The stablecoin issuer is also considering becoming a Hyperliquid validator, which would strengthen its position within the network.

Hyperliquid also boasts nearly $6 billion in USDC, which is a little over 8% of Circle’s total USDC supply. These deposits would reportedly generate approximately $250 million in annual interest for partners such as Circle and Coinbase (COIN). Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s CEO stated on X (formerly Twitter):

HYPE Token Hits New All-Time High

The blog post further asserted that the integration of Native USDC onto HyperEVM—and the upcoming support from HyperCore—promises to enhance the capital efficiency of transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. 

This initiative is said to allow developers and users to transact seamlessly across the crypto economy, making it easier for fintech firms and other service providers to leverage USDC.

Circle’s investment in Hyperliquid is just the beginning as the company plans to introduce incentive programs for builders working on HyperEVM, aiming to stimulate innovation and collaboration. The blog post concluded:

According to CoinGeko data, HYPE has surpassed a market capitalization of $14 billion, surging over 1,500% since its inception and debut on December 1, 2024. As of this writing, the price of Hyperliquid’s native token has retraced toward $53 after reaching a new all-time high of $57 last Friday.

Circle’s stock, on the other hand, which recently debuted on the Nasdaq, is trading at $135 per share — a nearly 55% drop compared to its all-time high of over $298. However, relative to its IPO price of $64, the stock has gained 157%. 

Hyperliquid

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.24+3.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Partager
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06444+1.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23442+1.62%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01693+1.68%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Partager
GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$117,193.41+1.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.1615+1.05%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 13:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable