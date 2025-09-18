iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

2025/09/18
2025/09/18 14:10
FUND
FUND$0.01806+3.20%
Singapore, Singapore, September 18th, 2025, Chainwire

iZUMi Finance has launched its Upstarts Fund (the “Fund”), an on-chain Crypto fund designed to enable corporates to deploy capital into digital assets through a regulated and transparent framework. CIMG Inc. (Nasdaq: IMG), a Nasdaq-listed company specializing in digital health and sales development, has jointly committed $20 million with iZUMi Finance into the Fund.

​​The Fund comprises three core components:

  • DeFi liquidity vault — Generates sustainable on-chain yield, deepens liquidity across targeted ecosystems, and accelerates adoption of DeFi applications.
  • Listed token investment — Provides institutional-grade access for listed companies to invest in high-quality digital-asset opportunities.
  • Tokenized stock trading service— Drives the adoption of on-chain stocks and strengthens liquidity, with the Fund set to scale further to support investments across both traditional stocks and their tokenized versions.

These pillars highlight the Fund’s role in pioneering Decentralized Asset Tokenization (DAT), starting with the first yield-bearing BTC DAT by CIMG and iZUMi Finance.

The participation of a publicly listed company in the DeFi Liquidity Vault signals strong compliance alignment and operational transparency. This strengthens governance credibility while amplifying brand narrative and global reach. At the same time, Fund liquidity is deployed to support the partner ecosystems while generating sustainable yield.

In short, the advantages include:

  • Regulatory Endorsement  
  • Brand and Global Visibility 
  • Ecosystem Growth with Yield 

Through the Listed Token Investment track, participating protocols gain exposure to U.S. capital-market participants, serving as a real-time market signal to deepen liquidity and accelerate adoption. This connection not only enhances credibility among institutional investors but also positions protocols within a regulated financial framework, unlocking broader access to capital, partnerships, and long-term growth opportunities.

The partnership underscores the shared vision of both companies in driving compliant innovation in digital assets. Representatives from iZUMi Finance and CIMG shared their perspectives on the collaboration:

The Upstarts Fund offers a compliant and efficient pathway for listed companies to transform static reserves into productive digital-asset portfolios—supporting innovation and enabling responsible participation in the digital economy. 

About iZUMi Finance

iZUMi Finance is a multi-chain DeFi protocol providing one-stop DEX-as-a-Service. Its flagship product, iZiSwap, is a leading multi-chain DEX built on the innovative DL-AMM (Discretized Liquidity AMM) design, and is the first concentrated liquidity DEX supporting on-chain Order Book features like CEX.

Contact

CEO, co-founder of iZUMi Finance
Jimmy Yin
[email protected]

