Jack Dorsey urges Square users to help sellers adopt Bitcoin

Key Takeaways
- Jack Dorsey encourages Square users to request Bitcoin payment acceptance from merchants.
- Square is preparing to introduce a Bitcoin checkout option for sellers.
Billionaire Jack Dorsey urged the community today to help Square sellers adopt Bitcoin payments.
“Orange checkout button coming soon,” Dorsey said in a social media post, suggesting Square will introduce a Bitcoin payment option for merchants.
The Square co-founder and former Twitter CEO has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin adoption in commerce. His call comes as Square continues expanding its crypto services beyond its existing Bitcoin trading features.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/jack-dorsey-square-bitcoin-payment-urge/