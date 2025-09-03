Jack Ma-linked company acquires 10,000 ETH valued at $44 million

Jack Ma-linked Yunfeng Financial, an investment firm in Hong Kong connected to Jack Ma, bought 10,000 ETH worth $44 million to support its plan to hold cryptocurrency as part of its financial strategy. The money for this purchase came from the company’s own cash reserves.

In a voluntary statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company revealed that the purchase marks its continuation of treasury strategies disclosed in July, when the board showed interest in Web3 technologies, RWA tokenization, digital currencies, ESG net-zero assets, and AI. The board has reiterated that the acquisition of ETH supports the company’s long-term goal of integrating finance and technology.

ETH demand rises as ETHZilla and Yunfeng advance their holdings

Yunfeng Financial mentioned that adding ETH to its reserves might help explore applications with new financial services like insurance. The firm aims to spread its financial investments to reduce dependence on traditional systems. Yunfeng Financial bought the 10,000 ETH through the open market for $44 million, including transaction fees.

The Hong Kong-listed firm will continue to monitor market trends and the regulatory framework surrounding digital assets to assess whether to increase its reserve, according to the statement. The board also highlighted several risks relating to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, citing high volatility driven by macroeconomics and regulatory shifts.

The Jack Ma-linked firm noted that integrating ETH into its financial framework may improve client experience by enhancing financial autonomy and innovation. The purchase announcement follows larger institutions’ commitments to the Ethereum treasury strategy.

ETHZilla corporation, a U.S.-based listed firm, has also announced plans to deploy $100 million in ETH into EtherFi, a liquid stacking protocol. ETHZilla’s current holdings stand at 102,246 ETH, which is valued at $456 million. The firm revealed that the partnership with EtherFi will deliver higher yields than standard stacking strategies.

Ethereum gains institutional confidence following strategic treasury allocations

McAndrew Rudisill, ETHZilla’s executive chairman, described the initiative to deploy $100 million on EtherFi as a strategic evolution in treasury management. Mike Silagadze, company CEO, reiterated the growing institutional confidence in treasury strategies worldwide.

ETHZilla aims to simplify its financial structure with the recent cancellation of 1.3 million shares held by Elray Resources for $1 million. The company confirmed via a press release that potential DeFi integrations should be expected as part of its long-term goal.

Yunfeng’s purchase of 10,000 ETH and ETHZilla’s plan to deploy $100 million on EtherFi reflect how institutional demand for ETH is rising as reserve assets and as a foundation for new financial innovations. The Yunfeng model involves acquiring ETH as part of a wider plan involving Web3, tokenization, ESG, and AI integration. The ETHZilla model, on the other hand, represents its deepening engagement with the DeFi ecosystem to increase its treasury returns.

Cryptopolitan recently reported on Ether Machine, which also increased its holdings to 495,400 ETH today. The company increased its holdings through an individual contribution by Jeffery Barnes, a long-term believer in the Ethereum network. 150,000 ETH was added to Ether Machine’s holdings, driving its value to approximately $2.16 billion plus $367.1 million in liquid capital.

The string of large-scale institutions allocating ETH into their financial strategies shows how Ethereum’s stacking yield strategy, DeFi finance applications, and role in tokenization may position the infrastructure as a leader in the upcoming phases of the financial ecosystem.

Institutional demand for Ethereum has surged, driving ETH ETFs’ exposure to over 11.1 million ETH worth $43.5 billion. Conversely, Bitcoin remains on top with a larger market share and a market cap of 2.2. The BTC token is trading at $110,663.61, with a 1.51% gain today.

