Jack Ma-Linked Firm Buys 10,000 ETH Worth $44M

2025/09/03 02:17
Yunfeng Financial Group revealed this week that it acquired 10,000 ETH, worth roughly $44 million, signaling a strategic shift toward blockchain and Web3 integration.

Unlike many companies that raise capital for such moves, Yunfeng said the purchase came directly from its own cash reserves, framing the decision as part of a long-term vision to modernize its business model. Ethereum will be treated as an investment asset within the company’s treasury and is expected to support initiatives spanning tokenized real-world assets, fintech services, and artificial intelligence applications.

Ethereum’s Role in Yunfeng’s Strategy

The firm described Ethereum as a foundation for both Web3 development and financial innovation, hinting that the asset could even play a role in its insurance offerings. While not committing to further purchases yet, Yunfeng made clear it would evaluate market and regulatory conditions before expanding its exposure. At the same time, the board cautioned investors that cryptocurrency’s volatility remains a risk factor for both shareholders and the company’s stock.

Institutional ETH Holdings Surge

Yunfeng’s entrance adds weight to a broader trend: corporate treasuries and structured entities are steadily accumulating Ethereum. Data from Strategic ETH Reserve shows that institutions now hold over 4.44 million ETH — valued at about $19 billion — representing nearly 4% of the entire circulating supply.

Ethereum Setup Looks Bearish… Until It Doesn’t

Bitmine Immersion Tech dominates the leaderboard with 1.8 million ETH valued around $7.7 billion, while SharpLink Gaming controls almost 800,000 ETH. Other large players include The Ether Machine, the Ethereum Foundation, and Coinbase. Collectively, Bitmine and SharpLink account for more than half of all Ethereum held by corporate entities, raising concerns about how quickly markets could shift if such whales were to adjust their positions.

Why Yunfeng’s Move Matters

Although $44 million may seem small compared with the billions already locked by global players, the symbolism is significant. Hong Kong is actively positioning itself as a hub for digital finance, and Yunfeng’s move demonstrates growing regional confidence in Ethereum as an institutional-grade asset.

Analysts say corporate accumulation could continue to stabilize Ethereum’s long-term outlook, even if short-term redemptions weigh on price. The move by Yunfeng not only places it among Asia’s early adopters but also underscores how traditional finance is increasingly intertwining with blockchain’s future.

