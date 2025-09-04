Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Makes Bold $44M Bet on Ethereum to Power Web3 Push

Key Takeaways:
One of the most extraordinary strategic investments in Ethereum was made by Hong Kong-based Yunfeng Financial, which was supported by Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and purchased 10,000 ETH worth around $44 million. The acquisition underscores how the company is increasingly concerned with Web3 and digital asset adoption as institutional interest in blockchain technologies continues to rise.
Yunfeng Financial announced that acquisition of ETH will be recorded as a financial investment in its balance sheet account. The move is a continuation of the strategy that the Group announced in July 2025 to expand into new technology areas such as Web3, RWA tokenization, digital currencies, ESG Net Zero Assets, and artificial intelligence (AI).
The company says the $44 million investment in ETH, financed wholly by internal cash reserves, is a groundbreaking step to anchor its technological agenda and diversify its holdings.
“The inclusion of ETH as a strategic reserve aligns with our long-term vision for Web3 and provides core infrastructure for tokenizing real-world assets,” the company stated.
Smart contract features of Ethereum form the core of the wider approach by Yunfeng to adopt finance and the latest technologies. Ethereum being a programmable blockchain enables:
Yunfeng will likely seek to delve into the application of Ethereum in its core verticals, which are brokerage, and asset management, not to mention insurance – a sector where blockchain can be disrupted.
“The Group will explore the potential applicable models of ETH in its insurance business,” the announcement reads, highlighting ambitions beyond traditional investment.
Yunfeng is not the only financial sector that is shifting to tokenized finance, and the move to Ethereum is not in isolation. Using the infrastructure of Ethereum, Yunfeng will serve the purpose of tokenizing RWA – an emerging discipline that will bring traditional assets to blockchain networks to allow 24/7 trading, fractional ownership, and real-time settlement.
Most tokenized asset platforms are believed to be based on the Ethereum-based infrastructure, hence the reason why Yunfeng has decided to create a large ETH reserve at the very beginning of its Web3 journey.
Yunfeng’s move aligns it with a growing list of publicly traded firms adopting ETH treasury strategies, mirroring earlier corporate Bitcoin plays led by MicroStrategy.
Recent participants include:
Similar to Yunfeng, these companies are amassing war chests in ETH as they prepare to act and innovate directly within decentralized ecosystems. Smart contracts and decentralized applications make Ethereum have an especially attractive look to the companies operating in the digital service and fintech industry as compared to Bitcoin.
The institutional capital in Ethereum remains to be drawn in the long run. The transition to proof-of-stake over proof-of-work, the development of Layer 2 scaling solutions, and future improvements to the Ethereum protocol (e.g. Verkle Trees and EIP-4844 proto-danksharding) have greatly increased Ethereum scalability, efficiency, and enterprise adoption.
Yunfeng’s timing is strategic:
