James Wynn: I once lost control due to excessive leverage and external attention, but this is a lesson, not a mistake

Par : PANews
2025/08/10 13:33
PANews reported on August 10 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "There are no such things as mistakes, only lessons. I've learned from everything in life that could be considered a mistake or failure. The biggest lesson recently was turning $3 million into $100 million. Then I lost it all for the whole world to see. It was fun. The adrenaline was so intense, it hurt me. Another lesson: over-leveraging, being carried away by attention, and ultimately losing control. I wouldn't change anything that happened. If I could go back and cash in, I wouldn't. I cherish this lesson even more. Money is unlimited. It's everywhere. It's easy to make. You cheered for me making $100 million and laughed at my failures because you know you'll never see, feel, or make $1 million. There's a reason 1% own 99% of the wealth. There's a reason the rich get richer. Because 99% are simply powerless. It's a harsh reality."

