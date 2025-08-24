James Wynn Places 25x Ether Long as ETH Hits Fresh Highs Above $4,860

TLDR

James Wynn’s 25x ETH long shows over $14,800 in unrealized gains as ETH hits $4,867.

DOGE trade down nearly $1,900 despite Wynn’s $206K leveraged position.

Wynn controls $345K in crypto trades using about $26.6K in equity.

ETH rally fueled by ETF inflows and corporate treasury purchases exceeding $1.6B.

High-leverage crypto trader James Wynn has entered a new 25x long position on Ethereum, following its recent breakout above $4,860. According to blockchain analytics platform Hyperdash, Wynn used $5,568 in margin to control a position worth over $139,000 at an average entry of $4,239 per ETH.

As of writing, the trade has produced more than $14,800 in unrealized profits. Wynn’s Ether position is returning over 260%, boosted by Ethereum’s price surge to a new all-time high. This comes as part of Wynn’s broader leveraged strategy, which includes multiple large crypto trades.

Wynn is also running a 10x long on Dogecoin valued at $206,130. However, the DOGE trade is currently in a slight loss of around $1,886. His total combined exposure now exceeds $345,000, while his equity is roughly $26,600, pushing his margin use past 100%.

James Wynn Recent History of Volatile Trades

James Wynn current positions follow a series of earlier losses. On May 30, his $100 million Bitcoin long was liquidated. This was followed by another $25 million loss on June 5. At the time, he suggested that his positions were targeted by large traders.

After these setbacks, Wynn temporarily disappeared from social media. He reappeared in mid-July and resumed trading with new aggressive bets, including a 40x Bitcoin long and a 10x position in the meme token PEPE.

The new ETH position shows Wynn remains active and willing to take high risks despite past volatility. His return comes during improved market conditions and increased demand for Ethereum among both retail and institutional investors.

Ethereum Price Reaches New High Amid Strong Market Support

Ethereum price hit a record $4,867 on Friday, supported by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech has boosted investor confidence and triggered large inflows into ETH-related investment products.

Spot Ethereum ETFs reported $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday alone. Total ETF assets under management now exceed $12.1 billion, reflecting increased institutional interest in ETH.

Corporate entities have also contributed to the demand surge. Over the past 30 days, firms such as BitMine, SharpLink, BTCS, and GameSquare have collectively added over $1.6 billion in ETH to their treasuries. This brings the total corporate ETH holdings to nearly $30 billion.

The post James Wynn Places 25x Ether Long as ETH Hits Fresh Highs Above $4,860 appeared first on CoinCentral.