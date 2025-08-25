Japan-Based Bitcoin Supporter Company Metaplanet Continues to Buy Bitcoin! Here’s Its Latest BTC Purchase Amount

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:24
Japan-based publicly traded company Metaplanet continues to expand its cryptocurrency investments. The company announced the purchase of 103 more Bitcoins (BTC) for approximately 1.736 billion yen (approximately $11.78 million).

Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Investment: Purchases 103 More BTC

With this latest acquisition, Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings reach 18,991 BTC. The company’s total crypto investment has reached 285.833 billion yen (approximately $1.942 billion). Metaplanet considers Bitcoin a long-term reserve asset and positions it as a key strategic asset on its balance sheet.

The company’s decision to increase its Bitcoin investments reflects the increasing global interest in digital assets among institutional players. Inflation, monetary policy, and geopolitical uncertainties, in particular, are accelerating the shift by large corporations toward alternative value preservation tools beyond traditional financial assets.

With this move, Metaplanet has become one of the largest institutional Bitcoin investors in Asia. Experts say the company’s strategy is similar to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin buying policies in the US.

As crypto markets have matured in recent years thanks to institutional investment, Metaplanet’s progress is being closely watched both in Japan and internationally. It’s anticipated that the company will further expand its Bitcoin reserves with new purchases in the future.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japan-based-bitcoin-supporter-company-metaplanet-continues-to-buy-bitcoin-heres-its-latest-btc-purchase-amount/

