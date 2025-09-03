Japan Considers Merging Crypto Oversight Into Securities Law

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 10:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202218-2.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183-1.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017948+6.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.011068-0.97%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+0.32%

Japan’s government is considering incorporating cryptocurrencies into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), a move away from their current classification under the Payment Services Act.

The move seeks to strengthen investor protection and align crypto oversight with securities regulation, though the advisory council remains concerned about the potential risks of extending this framework too broadly.

Japan Considers Major Shift in Crypto Regulation

Sponsored

Sponsored

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) presented a proposal during a Financial System Council working group on September 2 to regulate cryptocurrencies under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA). Currently, crypto assets are governed by the Payment Services Act, but the agency believes shifting oversight to the FIEA would better address their rising role as investment products.

Under the new framework, cryptocurrencies would be classified alongside securities, subjecting issuers and exchanges to stricter requirements. The FSA argued that tighter rules would deter market misconduct while ensuring transparency for investors. To balance this change, the Payment Services Act provisions would be removed to avoid overlapping business compliance burdens.

The agency emphasized that crypto’s role in payment transactions would remain intact even under securities law. However, firms offering tokens must provide detailed disclosures about price volatility, reliability, and associated risks. The FSA will submit a legislative amendment to the ordinary Diet session next year.

Skepticism from Experts on IEOs

The proposal prompted debate within the meeting. Following industry group presentations, some members questioned whether incorporating cryptocurrencies into securities regulation is right.

Naoyuki Iwashita, a Kyoto University professor and former director at the Bank of Japan’s Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies, noted that primary tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum may not matter significantly whether they fall under the FIEA or Payment Services Act. Still, he raised concerns about extending the securities framework to all crypto assets.

Iwashita focused on Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) in Japan, citing data from the Japan Crypto Asset Business Association (JCBA). He pointed out that nearly all domestic IEOs have lost substantial value, with some tokens losing over 90% of their issuance price, leaving them “virtually worthless.” He said that labeling such assets as securities suitable for public investment under the FIEA would be “unthinkable.”

Source: https://beincrypto.com/japan-considers-merging-crypto-oversight-into-securities-law-faces-pushback/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1222+62.28%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Partager
Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.28+3.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04114-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8361+1.12%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Partager
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006243+2.68%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability