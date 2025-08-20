Japan Could Trigger the Next XRP Shockwave – Here’s What’s Coming

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 18:12
Threshold
T$0.01603-3.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-4.14%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2286-12.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8966-3.87%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
  • Japan’s XRP adoption could unleash $1.4B daily trading surge.
  • Korea and Japan together may drive $2.1B retail liquidity.
  • Analysts project XRP hitting $22 with institutional flow boost.

The XRP community is watching Asia as new analysis points to Japan’s potential entry into the market. According to market analyst Diana (@InvestWithD), the move could build on South Korea’s influence and create a surge in global liquidity.


South Korea, with a population of 53M, already shows the scale of what adoption can bring. There are almost 7 million active users of XRP in the country, which is 13 percent of its population. It is the volume of activity that contributes approximately 20 percent of the total volume of XRP trading around the world, with daily volume ranging between 500M and 700M.


Tokyo’s Entry Could Add $1.4B in Daily Volume

Considering that Japan has a population of 125M and assuming that the adoption ratio is similar to that of South Korea, the result can be over 16M users. Market estimates are that the daily trading originating in Japan will be in the range of $1.1B-$1.4B, more than twice as much as in Korea.


Also Read: 12 Days to Go For XRP Next Launch Pad – Top Analyst Shares What Could Happen


Collectively, the two countries have the potential to drive retail activity of $1.6B-$2.1B a day. Analysts indicate that there might be a major supply crunch on XRP, considering that the institutional corridors will be superimposed.



SBI Positioned to Activate Corridors

Unlike other regions, Japan already has the rails ready to run. Ripple’s top ally in Asia, SBI Holdings, operates SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade, both of which connect Japan with Southeast Asia.


According to observers, such existing corridors would instantly connect Japan and Korea, and cross-border payments would be as easy as flipping a switch, increasing the liquidity network of XRP overnight. This preparedness puts Japan in a good position to increase Korea’s momentum.


September Events Could Set Price in Motion

September is shaping up to be critical for XRP. The XRP Seoul 2025 event on September 21 will bring together Ripple executives, SBI leaders, and XRPL Labs, where announcements on new corridors or treasury use may emerge. Korea Blockchain Week (September 22 28) will bring the world to highlight XRP.


Forecasts linked to these catalysts suggest XRP could reach $5 before the events and rise to $8–$10 afterward. Other estimates with institutional demand and possible ETF activity stretch to as high as $12-$22.


The combination of South Korea’s established base and Japan’s possible adoption is being described as a shockwave in waiting. With 7 million Korean users already active and the potential for 16 million more in Japan, the market could soon face one of XRP’s most significant liquidity shifts yet.


Also Read: Here’s Why XRP is Down All of a Sudden


The post Japan Could Trigger the Next XRP Shockwave – Here’s What’s Coming appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.69553+20.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan