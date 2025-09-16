Japan Launches 50M to Fund Blockchain Startups of This Country

Credit Saison, Japan’s third-largest credit card issuer, has introduced a $50 million investment vehicle called Onigiri Capital to support startups working on blockchain-based real-world asset applications.

Operated by its venture arm Saison Capital, the fund has already secured most of its target from internal and external investors. The initiative underscores growing links between US blockchain developers and Asia’s financial markets.

Credit Saison Moves Deeper into Blockchain

Credit Saison has broadened its venture activities by creating Onigiri Capital, a blockchain-focused fund targeting real-world asset (RWA) projects. The fund, managed by partners at Saison Capital, has raised approximately $35 million to date and intends to close at $50 million.

According to the Tokyo-based financial group, they will focus on early-stage startups. These startups build payment tools, tokenization, stablecoins, decentralized finance, and other economic infrastructure. The strategy emphasizes businesses that connect US founders and developers with Asian markets. Demand for RWA innovation expands in these markets.

Fund managers described Asia as increasingly central to blockchain finance, noting that many US startups lack the resources to engage effectively with regulatory and institutional frameworks in the region. Onigiri Capital intends to provide access to local networks in markets such as Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The fund will work alongside other venture capital providers. It aims to differentiate itself through regional expertise and access to established distribution channels. By combining capital with regulatory knowledge and banking connections, the fund is a bridge for companies seeking to expand internationally.

Industry Context and Market Outlook

Credit Saison is a publicly traded company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8253.T). It operates financial services, real estate, and entertainment businesses, and has a credit card division. Its stock recently traded at ¥3,913 ($26.6), within a 52-week range of ¥2,781 ($18.9) to ¥4,269 ($28.9).

The timing of the fund’s launch comes as crypto venture funding continues to face challenges. Higher interest rates and the fallout from major corporate failures such as FTX have weighed on investor sentiment, even as cryptocurrency prices recover.

Still, investor interest in financial services, DeFi projects, and real-world asset applications remains resilient. Onigiri Capital’s creation reflects a belief that this segment will remain key in blockchain development despite wider market uncertainty.