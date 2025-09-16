Japan Market Soars, Yet Crypto Ad Firm Plunges: What Happened?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 23:33
Ureru Net Ad Group’s stock fell on Tuesday after it announced plans to create a Bitcoin-focused subsidiary. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 briefly surpassed 45,000, breaking the previous ATH on the same day.

While gains in US technology shares on the last day drove buying in domestic AI and semiconductor stocks, investors appeared cautious about the new venture’s near-term impact.

Digital Asset Recovery Subsidiary Planned for December

Tokyo-based Ureru Net Ad Group (TSE:9235) will launch Bitcoin Savior Co. in December 2025. Operations are expected to start the same month. The subsidiary will specialize in digital asset recovery, helping individuals and companies regain access to lost or inaccessible cryptocurrency wallets and other blockchain-based holdings.

The company said this will mark the first time a publicly listed firm in Japan offers recovery and safeguarding services for Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Bitcoin Savior is scheduled to offer 24/7 online support and plans to charge fees only if recovery is successful, taking a 40% commission in such cases. The service is expected to handle cases involving lost passwords or private keys, business-related digital asset recovery, and the transfer of digital assets for inheritance or corporate succession.

According to Ureru Net Ad, an estimated 3.7 million Bitcoins remain inaccessible worldwide due to lost keys or passwords. The company intends to respond to the increasing demand for digital asset recovery services. As the market develops, it may introduce multilingual support, AI-based tools, and overseas operations.

Nikkei Surges Above 45,000 Amid Tech Rally

The broader Tokyo market rallied on September 16, supported by strong overnight performance in US technology stocks. Buying in AI and semiconductor shares pushed the Nikkei 225 briefly above 45,000 for the first time. The index closed at 44,902.27, up 134.15 points, or 0.30%.

Nikkei 225 Chart Source: Yahoo Finance

Ureru Net Ad’s shares initially rose after the subsidiary announcement. They ended the session at 1,229 yen, down 156 (-11.7%) from the previous close. Analysts noted that investors focused on technology themes like AI and semiconductors. In this context, Ureru Net Ad’s crypto venture lacked immediate catalysts. This prompted profit-taking and a reassessment of near-term earnings potential.

In contrast to Ureru Net Ad’s sharp drop after announcing a new Bitcoin-focused venture, other Japan-listed crypto stocks showed modest gains. Exchange operator Ceres (3696) rose 4.84%, while Metaplanet (3350), which holds Bitcoin, gained 1.69%. Due to company-specific developments, Eole (2334) advanced 16.10%, and SBI Holdings (8473) added 1.30%. Analysts noted that although interest in digital assets is increasing, crypto-linked stocks in Japan have not yet attracted the broad-based buying seen in technology sectors.

