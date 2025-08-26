Japan Moves Toward Clearer Crypto Rules As Policymakers Speak Out

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/26 13:00
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02636-3.47%
Particl
PART$0.1871-1.47%
Rank
RAN$0.001146-0.60%

Japan’s finance minister, Katsunobu Kato, told attendees at WebX2025 in Tokyo that crypto assets can be part of diversified portfolios if an appropriate framework is put in place.

WebX2025 ran on August 25–26 and drew top officials and industry figures. The remark came alongside a push to make trading safer without shutting down innovation.

Among the big names who were present during the congregation were Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Finance Minister Kato, and Tokyo’s governor, along with industry leaders such as Changpeng Zhao, Justin Sun, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy, and Arthur Hayes of Maelstrom.

The turnout suggested strong interest at both government and industry levels.

Finance Minister Emphasizes Proper Framework

Kato said crypto carries risks tied to volatility, but that a proper investment environment could help reduce those risks.

According to Bloomberg news, quoting the finance chief, “they could be part of diversified investments.” The ministry will aim to build a trading setup that protects investors while avoiding overly strict rules that would halt new projects, the news outlet disclosed.

Strategic Questions Raised Over National Moves

According to Bitwise’s André Dragosch, Japan’s regulatory shift has sparked questions about whether a nation could hold Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

Reports have disclosed that Eric Trump, the US President’s son, will visit Japan in September as part of his family’s Web3 plans, and he is expected to attend Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting.

Metaplanet is described as one of Japan’s largest BTC holders. Those developments were mentioned by observers as signs that private and public interests are both paying attention.

Yen Stablecoin Approved And Tax Talks Advance

Japan’s Financial Services Agency approved the first yen-denominated stablecoin last week, and JPYC is expected to lead the issuance, based on industry reports.

According to experts, yen stablecoins can streamline cross-border settlement, draw institutional players seeking efficiency, and even support liquidity for government bonds as collateral.

Pledge Of Reform

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democratic Party has pledged reforms that include equities-style insider trading rules for digital assets.

Based on reports, the move would bar people from profiting off inside information for crypto.

For now, Japan appears to be testing how to balance growth with guardrails. The coming weeks, including the events tied to Metaplanet and high-profile visits in September, will offer clues about whether policy will tilt toward broader adoption or tighten around specific risks.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market