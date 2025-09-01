Japan Post Bank Plans Digital Deposit Currency Using DCJPY by 2026

TLDR

Japan Post Bank plans to launch a digital deposit currency based on DCJPY by 2026.

The initiative will allow Japan Post Bank’s 120 million account holders to use DCJPY for digital securities and payments.

DCJPY is a tokenized deposit currency issued on permissioned blockchains, unlike stablecoins.

The bank aims to use DCJPY for settling security tokens and processing local government subsidy payments.

Japan Post Bank’s involvement is expected to significantly boost the adoption of digital assets in Japan’s financial sector.

Japan Post Bank plans to introduce a digital deposit currency using DCJPY for its account holders by 2026. The bank aims to enhance financial infrastructure and explore broader applications within the Japanese economy. This new initiative will allow Japan Post Bank to integrate digital asset technology into its existing services.

Japan Post Bank to Issue Tokenized Deposit Currency

Japan Post Bank intends to use DCJPY, a currency developed by DeCurret DCP, for its digital deposit initiative. The DCJPY is designed to settle digital securities and financial products securely. The tokenized deposit currency will be available to the bank’s 120 million account holders, offering them a seamless link to their savings accounts.

DCJPY represents a “tokenized deposit,” which is different from traditional stablecoins like JPYC. While stablecoins are issued on public blockchains, tokenized deposits operate on permissioned blockchains managed by regulated financial institutions. The tokenized deposit model is expected to enhance security and stability within Japan’s economic ecosystem.

Potential for Expanding DCJPY Across Japan’s Economy

The introduction of DCJPY is expected to have far-reaching effects within Japan’s economy. Japan Post Bank could use DCJPY for various purposes, including security token settlements and local government subsidy payments. With $1.36 trillion in deposits, the bank’s large customer base creates a significant opportunity for DCJPY’s growth and adoption.

The initiative is seen as a crucial step toward incorporating distributed ledger technology (DLT) into Japan’s financial system. As Japan’s largest deposit institution, Japan Post Bank is well-positioned to lead the country’s shift toward digital assets. Its involvement will likely increase DCJPY’s visibility and use, benefiting the broader digital asset ecosystem in Japan.

DCJPY and Japan’s Expanding Blockchain Infrastructure

The launch of DCJPY follows recent regulatory developments in Japan regarding stablecoins. In 2025, JPYC received Japan’s first stablecoin license, marking a significant milestone. Japan Post Bank’s move into blockchain-based settlements shows that major financial institutions are embracing DLT, signaling a shift in the country’s economic landscape.

As more financial institutions adopt blockchain technology, competition within Japan’s fintech sector is expected to intensify. DCJPY’s success could pave the way for broader adoption of tokenized deposits and blockchain-based financial services in Japan. The move reflects Japan’s commitment to digital innovation in its financial sector.

