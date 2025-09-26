Japan’s finance ministry plans to establish an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550B trade agreement with the U.S.Japan’s finance ministry plans to establish an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550B trade agreement with the U.S.

Japan sets up investment arm to support $550B U.S. trade deal

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 16:16
On Friday, Japan’s Ministry of Finance said it plans to establish an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion investment package with the U.S. The deal was part of Tokyo’s tariff agreement with Washington to realign the U.S.-Japan economic relationship.

According to the report, Japan would finance the investment package through equity, loans, and loan guarantees from the state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI). The country’s Ministry of Finance also said the new facility at JBIC will provide financial support for local companies to expand overseas in industries strategically important for the country’s economic security.

Japan revises regulations on JBIC 

The Ministry of Finance acknowledged that it revised regulations on JBIC to allow the expansion of its investment in developed countries, including the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. Japan’s previous regulations limited JBIC’s investment framework in developed countries to certain sectors compared to emerging countries.

The U.S. and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the details of the deal this month. Both countries agreed to focus on investing in chips, metals, pharmaceuticals, energy, and shipbuilding sectors. The deal is expected to be made by January 2029, which coincides with the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on CNBC on September 11 that the two countries will share products from projects funded by the deal until the initial investment is recouped. He also revealed the profit breakdown will shift to the U.S., receiving 90% and Tokyo taking the remaining 10%.

The U.S. will establish an Investment Committee chaired by Lutnick, who will suggest U.S. projects to fund through Japan’s $550 billion investment. The two countries will also establish a Consultation Committee with designees from both countries to assist the Investment Committee. After receiving Trump’s approval, Lutnick said the U.S. will hire construction workers and send a capital call to Tokyo, adding that Japan has to dig deep into its balance sheet and borrow money to fund the projects.

Lutnick argued that the initiative would not cost Japanese taxpayers anything in the long run, assuming they get the invested money back from the projects. He also believes that Japanese consumers will benefit from a lower tariff rate.

Lutnick acknowledged that the U.S. will get funds to advance domestic manufacturing, facilitating projects such as nuclear power plants and pipelines. Both countries agreed to collaborate to construct a liquified natural gas pipeline in Alaska following the Japan trade negotiations. Lutnick also mentioned antibiotics as a domestic manufacturing priority.

U.S. to start construction of infrastructure funded by the investment

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the Trump administration plans to start constructing factories and industrial infrastructure using Japan’s investment pledge. The report revealed that Washington plans to use the funds to develop production capabilities for goods like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, energy, minerals, ships, and quantum computing.

According to the WSJ report, the implementation specifics are still being considered. White House spokesman Kush Desai acknowledged that the investment pledge was the largest deal ever made and will be key to fueling America’s next Golden Age.

The trade agreement was brokered in late July, and the White House released more details about the deal in early September. The U.S. cut Japan’s levies from 25% to 15% as part of the deal, while U.S. producers expect to gain greater access to Tokyo’s food and energy markets. 

Japan agreed to purchase $8 billion in farmed products like corn, soybeans, rice, and fertilizers. The country will also purchase bioethanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and a long-term annual purchase of $7 million worth of natural gas.

