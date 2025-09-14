Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/14 20:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0724+0.47%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1939-4.00%
VinuChain
VC$0.0028-1.75%
  • Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns.
  • A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology.

A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger to natural risks, typhoons, earthquakes, and floods, and when those events hit, speed matters. Evacuation, shelter access, and coordination can get messed up when people have to show paperwork or wait in lines.

Salima, a crypto and tech enthusiast, shared a post explaining that a team made up of BLOCKSMITH, Shibuya Web3 University, Turing Japan, and Kangaeru Bosai, in partnership with the local city government, is building a system powered by verifiable digital identities. She described it as a kind of secure digital “ID card” without the hassle of paperwork or delays.

Japan will kick off demonstration experiments for the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System, a digital identity verification platform built to W3C international standards. The system uses Decentralized IDs (DID) and Verifiable Certificates (VC) from Turing Certs, allowing citizens to confirm their identity in seconds, simply by scanning a QR code when entering an evacuation shelter.

The platform is designed with privacy and security at its core, compliant with ISO27001, ISO27701, and GDPR regulations. By anchoring identities on the blockchain, the system ensures that records are tamper-proof, transparent, and trustworthy, while protecting sensitive personal data.

IOTA is one of the blockchain tech options being used to “anchor” these digital IDs, meaning that the verification, record, or proof of identity is tied to IOTA in a way that’s fast, tamper-resistant, and secure. Because in emergencies, you want trust and speed, not delays or fake IDs.

“In short: open tech to save time and save lives, with Japan testing a model that could soon scale nationwide. IOTA DID is now part of a real-world pilot backed by institutions in Japan,” she said.

According to the report, the implementation schedule is set to begin with advance preparations, monitor recruitment, and staff training from September to November 2025. This will be followed by a demonstration experiment running from December 2025 to March 2026.

In May 2026, the results will be analyzed and compiled into a detailed report, paving the way for nationwide expansion starting in June 2026.

Why IOTA Is a Good Fit Here

IOTA’s Decentralized Identifiers are an efficient way to manage digital identities without depending on centralized authorities like government databases or corporate servers. With DIDs, individuals, organizations, and even machines can prove who they are or prove ownership of assets instantly and securely.

These digital identities are tied to verifiable credentials, which can be shared selectively. For example, confirming that you’re over 18 or that you live in a specific district without revealing your entire ID card. Because IOTA operates without miners or transaction fees, issuing and verifying identities is cost-effective and scalable.

Its unique Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, known as the Tangle, is lightweight and energy-efficient, enabling real-time identity checks without bottlenecks. IOTA’s token is currently valued at $0.1844, reflecting a 5.08% rise in the last 24 hours and a 10.89% increase over the past week, with the next key resistance levels sitting at $0.274 and $0.53.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, the crypto assets managed by BitGo, a US cryptocurrency custody company, jumped from US$60 billion to US$100 billion in the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 22:11
Partager
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001762-1.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.01658+14.03%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Partager
Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Winklevoss twins predict Bitcoin's long-term reach to $1 million. They invested in Bitcoin in 2012, becoming billionaires over time. Continue Reading:Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise The post Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012008-3.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:43
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Arctic Pablo Coin’s FINAL400 Bonus Turns Presale into Millions | Dogecoin Utility Grows, Pepe Stays Viral Among Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem