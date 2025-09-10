Japanese Company Holding Over $2 Billion in Bitcoin Makes Another BTC Move

Japan-based MetaPlanet announced in a statement that it will offer 385 million new shares for sale at a price of 553 yen as part of its new share issuance in foreign markets.

The transaction will raise approximately 212.9 billion yen (approximately $1.4 billion).

The company plans to use the majority of the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin and fund Bitcoin-based income strategies, with BTC options trading being a particular focus.

With the new issuance, MetaPlanet’s total outstanding shares will reach approximately 1.14 billion. As of September 1, 2025, the company holds approximately 20,000 BTC (market capitalization approximately 3.22 trillion yen).

MetaPlanet management stated that this move is part of a strategic shift to address Japan’s high debt levels, long-standing negative real interest rates, and chronic yen depreciation. By adopting Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, the company aims to hedge against inflation and increase its long-term value.

The fund utilization plan was explained as follows:

183.7 billion yen for direct Bitcoin purchase,

20.4 billion yen will be allocated for Bitcoin revenue generation activities (BTC options trading, etc.).

*This is not investment advice.

