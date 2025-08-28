Japanese Firm Metaplanet Unveils $880M Bitcoin Buy Plan

According to a Wednesday filing, the company will issue up to 555 million new shares, boosting its total outstanding stock from 722 million to roughly 1.27 billion. Pricing is set to be finalized between September 9 and 11, with settlement shortly thereafter.

Bitcoin at the Core of Strategy

Nearly $835 million from the raise will be used to expand Metaplanet’s Bitcoin reserves, which already stand at 18,991 BTC worth about $2.1 billion. Management framed the move as a hedge against Japan’s weakening yen, a shield against inflation, and a way to strengthen long-term corporate value.

An additional $45 million will support its “Bitcoin Income Business,” a program that generates yield by selling covered call options on BTC holdings. The firm said the strategy is already profitable and will scale further with the fresh capital.

Bold Targets and Market Recognition

The raise is part of Metaplanet’s broader ambition to hold over 210,000 BTC by 2027 under its “21 Million Plan.” Previous initiatives like the “555 Million Plan” have already signaled the company’s intention to cement itself as one of the world’s most aggressive corporate Bitcoin accumulators.

The offering will be placed with overseas institutional investors and will not be registered under U.S. securities laws. CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed the plan on X but declined further comment due to legal restrictions.

Adding momentum, Metaplanet has just been promoted to the FTSE Japan Index as part of FTSE Russell’s semi-annual review, moving from small-cap to mid-cap status. It will also join the FTSE All-World Index, placing it among leading global firms by market cap.

By doubling down on its Bitcoin-first strategy and securing a place in major equity benchmarks, Metaplanet is positioning itself as one of the most prominent corporate players in the digital asset market.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Japanese Firm Metaplanet Unveils $880M Bitcoin Buy Plan appeared first on Coindoo.