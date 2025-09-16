Japanese Giant Credit Saison Doubles Down on Blockchain With $50M Fund

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/16 04:30
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%

Credit Saison, one of Japan’s biggest credit card issuers, has unveiled a new investment arm called Onigiri Capital, pledging up to $50 million for early-stage projects.

The fund is pitching itself as a bridge between Silicon Valley’s builders and Asia’s deep financial networks. Onigiri has already lined up about $35 million in commitments from both Credit Saison and external backers, leaving room to expand to its $50 million cap. Its focus is firmly on real-world asset plays: tokenization, DeFi infrastructure, stablecoins, and next-generation payment systems.

Managing partner Qin En Looi said the center of gravity in blockchain is moving rapidly eastward. For U.S. startups, he added, the challenge is less about building good products and more about navigating Asia’s patchwork of regulators, banks, and distribution channels — a gap Onigiri intends to fill. Co-managing partner Hans de Back framed the mission as combining “Silicon Valley’s innovation with Asia’s institutional validation.”

The timing is notable. Global crypto venture activity has cooled since its 2022 peak, when funds raised $86 billion. This year, barely $3.7 billion has been secured across just 28 funds. Higher interest rates and the fallout from collapses like FTX and Terra have made allocators cautious, while digital asset treasury firms — raising billions simply to accumulate tokens — are diverting money away from startup funding.

READ MORE:

Cardano Price Prediction: Analysts Eye $10 Target for ADA

Even so, there are signs of life in specific niches. Recent VC flows have tilted back toward financial services and DeFi rather than infrastructure, aligning neatly with Onigiri’s thesis. Data shows creator finance, tokenized assets, and yield-driven models are attracting the bulk of recent investment.

Credit Saison’s involvement underscores how traditional finance in Japan is warming to crypto’s potential. Beyond being one of the country’s largest card issuers, the company holds stakes across banking, real estate, and entertainment, giving it influence well beyond its home market. Its stock, traded in Tokyo under ticker 8253.T, has hovered between ¥2,781 and ¥4,269 over the past year.

For Credit Saison, the creation of Onigiri is less about chasing hype and more about positioning itself as a long-term gateway between American builders and Asia’s capital markets. Whether that bridge can help reverse crypto venture capital’s slump remains to be seen — but it signals that Asia’s role in shaping the industry is set to expand.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Japanese Giant Credit Saison Doubles Down on Blockchain With $50M Fund appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861+2.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Partager
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1334-3.42%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.12005+500.25%
FORM
FORM$2.1548-5.20%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Partager
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012837-17.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-7.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01854-10.21%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery