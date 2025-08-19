Japanese homebuilder Lib Work buys $3.3M in Bitcoin, expands blockchain push with NFTs

Lib Work Co., a Japanese housing company that builds 3D-printed homes, approved a plan to buy 500 million yen ($3.3 million) worth of Bitcoin. The move made it one of the latest Japanese firms outside the crypto industry to add digital assets to its treasury.

After its board meeting, the company shared the decision in an official statement on August 18, 2025. It said Bitcoin helps protect against rising prices in Japan and lowers the risk of keeping all assets in cash.

Lib Work buys Bitcoin to protect its money from inflation

Lib Work announced its interest in Bitcoin and said it believes in its strength, as more companies outside the tech and finance sectors also invest in the digital currency. The company mentioned that joining the trend will strengthen its treasury, reduce the risks of relying on cash, and prepare for growth opportunities in Japan and overseas markets.

The Japanese company also said that inflation in Japan continues to rise, and the yen is still losing strength against other big currencies, so it only makes sense to protect its financial stability using Bitcoin. It explained that Bitcoin can hold its worth even when fiat currencies weaken, offering a way to hedge against inflation risks.

Lib Work plans to spread its acquisition over several months (between September and December 2025) instead of buying it all at once. The company will only use licensed and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges to ensure the process remains safe, reliable, and compliant with regulations. This method shows that the Lib Work is well aware of the risks linked to cryptocurrency, but it also proves how determined it is to benefit from the advantages of Bitcoin.

The company desires to spend 500 million yen, equal to 28 Bitcoin at the current market price. This investment will put Lib Work above French payment provider BD Multimedia in the global list of Bitcoin treasury holders and among companies worldwide that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

The number of Bitcoins Lib Work will hold may seem small compared to large-scale corporate investors such as MicroStrategy or Tesla, but we cannot dismiss the fact that it’s not a technology or financial firm. The company is a housing and construction company, showing that more industries are accepting Bitcoin as an asset that can appeal to traditional businesses that want to protect their value.

Lib Work also said it will re-evaluate the value of its Bitcoin holdings every quarter and will record any profits or losses from market price changes directly in its income statement for transparency and accountability.

Lib Work uses NFTs to secure 3D-printed house designs

Lib Work launched an initiative to use non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to protect its 3D-printed house designs a month before announcing its plan to buy Bitcoin. The first NFT Lib Work issued was connected to one of the company’s 3D-printed housing projects, “Lib Earth House Model B.” The NFT can store the house’s blueprint, construction history, and ownership records on a secure blockchain system, so the designs are never copied or stolen without permission.

The company also believes that blockchain and NFTs can reduce the need for large construction crews, speed up project timelines, cut overall costs, and create new ways to distribute housing. This comes from the challenge in Japan, whereby builders struggle with a shortage of skilled labor, rising material costs, and the limitations of traditional building methods that make projects slower and more expensive.

Lib Work wants to be a leader in using advanced technologies to change the future of real estate. This aligns with the global trend of industries adopting blockchain technology to solve real-world problems in ways that were not possible with traditional tools.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.