Japanese political uncertainty in focus – MUFG

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:59
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1631-0.60%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012611+3.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-2.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.175-2.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017108-3.92%

The major foreign exchange rates have remained relatively stable overnight after the pick-up in volatility in recent days triggered in part by the sell-off at the long-end of global bond markets. Global bonds recovered some lost ground yesterday providing some temporary relief and helping to stabilize the foreign exchange market, MUFG’s FX analyst Lee Hardman reports.

Softer US labour market attracts attention

“The Japanese Yen (JPY) and JGBs have come under renewed selling pressure in recent days that helped to temporarily lift USD/JPY up to a high yesterday of 149.14 in response to fresh political uncertainty in Japan. There has been heightened speculation over the future of Prime Minister Ishiba. According to Bloomberg, the LDP is expected to vote on Monday on whether to bring forward a leadership election that is currently scheduled to take place in 2027. The party will be compelled to hold an early election if over half of the 342 party lawmakers and regional representatives seek one on Monday.”

“However, the LDP have stated that the vote will not be anonymous which could work in Prime Minister Ishiba’s favour. Recent surveys from Yomiuri newspaper and broadcaster NHK have revealed that about 100 people are in favour of an early election compared to 50 who are against it whereas the remaining half of eligible electors are undecided. If an early leadership election is called, the yen could weaken further at least initially as market participants are wary that Sanae Takaichi, who came second in the last leadership contest, remains one of the favourites to be the next prime minister.”

“The rise in USD/JPY in recent days has also been driven by board-based US dollar strength which helped to lift the dollar index by just over 1%. The US dollar initially benefitted from more risk-off trading conditions triggered by the sell-off at the long-end of global bond markets. However, it has given back some of those gains ahead of the release of the important nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. The US dollar’s upward momentum was undermined yesterday by the release of further evidence of softening US labour market conditions.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-japanese-political-uncertainty-in-focus-mufg-202509040935

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04311+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.12-15.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15527-3.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02353-4.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15741+1.80%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2804-4.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.059-3.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14099-1.74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers