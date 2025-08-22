Japanese Yen remains depressed amid BoJ rate-hike uncertainty

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:32
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-0.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.166-2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02142-4.49%
Core DAO
CORE$0.478-1.07%
  • The Japanese Yen struggles to lure buyers despite slightly higher-than-expected inflation figures.
  • The uncertainty over the likely timing of the next BoJ rate hike continues to undermine the JPY.
  • The USD bulls retain control ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech and support the USD/JPY pair.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues losing ground against a broadly firmer US Dollar (USD) for the second straight day and drops to a three-week low during the Asian session on Friday. The uncertainty over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to undermine the JPY, which fails to gain any respite from Japan’s consumer inflation figures. In fact, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated that the underlying inflation remained sticky and backed the case for further policy normalization by the BoJ.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) retains its positive bias and climbs to the highest level since August 6 amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This provides an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair and contributes to the intraday positive move beyond mid-147.00s. The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside. Traders, however, might refrain from placing fresh bets and opt to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Japanese Yen remains depressed amid BoJ rate hike uncertainty, ahead of Powell’s speech

  • Japan’s Statistics Bureau reported this Friday that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) cooled to the 3.1% YoY rate in July from 3.1% in the previous month. Further details revealed that the core gauge, which strips out costs for fresh food, eased from 3.3% in June to 3.1%, marking its lowest level since November 2024.
  • The latter, however, was slightly higher than consensus estimates for a reading of 3%. Moreover, the core CPI, which strips out prices of both fresh food and energy and is closely monitored by the Bank of Japan, rose 3.4% in July from a year earlier. This, in turn, keeps hopes alive for further policy normalization by the BoJ.
  • Investors, however, remain uncertain about the likely timing of the next BoJ rate hike, which, in turn, fails to assist the Japanese Yen (JPY) in attracting any meaningful buyers during the Asian session on Friday. Nevertheless, the BoJ policy outlook still marks a significant divergence in comparison to the Federal Reserve.
  • Market participants pared bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US central bank amid signs of a gain of momentum in price pressures. That said, traders are pricing in a greater chance that the Fed will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September and lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year.
  • The bets were lifted by Thursday’s US Jobless Claims data, showing that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment relief rose by the most in about three months. Moreover, US citizens collecting jobless benefits in the prior week climbed to the highest level in nearly four years.
  • The data indicated that the recent labor market softness continued into August. Moreover, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index tumbled to -0.3 in August, from 15.9 the prior month, renewing concerns about slowing US economic growth. This backs the view that the Fed would lower rates at its next meeting.
  • This, along with nervousness ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, holds back the US Dollar bulls from placing aggressive bets. Powell’s comments will be looked for cues about the Fed’s rate-cut path, which should provide a fresh impetus to the USD and the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY seems poised to surpass 149.00 and test 200-day SMA pivotal ressitance

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through the 148.00 mark, or the top boundary of a three-week-old trading range, was seen as a key trigger for the USD/JPY bulls. The subsequent move higher and positive oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside. Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged just above the 149.00 round figure, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying should allow the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 150.00 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any corrective pullback could attract fresh buyers and find decent support near the 148.00 mark. This is closely followed by the 147.80 horizontal support, below which the USD/JPY pair could slide further towards the 147.30 area before eventually dropping to the 147.00 round figure. A convincing break below the latter would negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/japanese-yen-hits-three-week-low-against-usd-after-domestic-inflation-data-202508220230

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate
U
U$0.01327-17.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068+3.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 19:05
Partager
Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Partager
Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

Investors searching for the best altcoins to buy are finding new energy in a handful of projects that combine strong fundamentals with future growth potential. Ethereum is holding its place as the leader of smart contracts, Avalanche is scaling fast with institutional adoption, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is making noise as a fresh rising contender. Together, […] Continue Reading: Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.08-0.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753-1.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion

Tether mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron network