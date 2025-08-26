Japan’s $200B SBI Group Partners With Chainlink to Advance Tokenized Assets, Cross-Border Payments, and Stablecoin Infrastructure

Japan’s SBI Group, one of the country’s largest financial conglomerates with over $200 billion in total assets, has formed a strategic partnership with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets globally

Japan’s SBI Group, one of the country’s largest financial conglomerates with over $200 billion in total assets, has formed a strategic partnership with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets globally. The collaboration focuses on enabling tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) such as real estate and bonds, as well as advancing cross-border payments and stablecoin infrastructure. SBI Group and Chainlink will utilize Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData (NAV), and Proof of Reserve technologies to enhance transparency, compliance, and reliability in digital asset transactions. The partnership aims to support Asia’s financial institutions, starting with Japan, by integrating blockchain tools for tokenized securities, stablecoin audits, and cross-border settlement systems. SBI Holdings’ Chairman and CEO Yoshitaka Kitao emphasized the complementary strengths of the two companies in driving compliant cross-border transactions and widespread digital asset adoption in the region. This initiative aligns with growing interest among Japanese banks, with 76% reportedly eyeing tokenized securities. The partnership is seen as a key development in institutional blockchain infrastructure and digital asset growth in Asia’s financial sector.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.