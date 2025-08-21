Japan's exports dropped 2.6% in July, led by steep declines in auto and parts shipments to the US

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:00
U
U$0.01864-10.85%
SIX
SIX$0.02179+1.30%
GET
GET$0.010197-9.21%
CAR
CAR$0.011376+7.33%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05828+0.62%

Japan’s exports fell at the fastest pace since 2021 as steeper United States tariffs hit the auto industry hard, raising concerns for the trade-reliant economy. The drop, led by a slump in car and auto parts shipments, reflects the growing strain from persistent trade frictions.

Government figures released Wednesday showed total exports fell 2.6% from a year earlier in financial terms, the sharpest decline since Feb 2021, when shipments slipped 4.5%. The fall exceeded a median prediction for a 2.1 percentage decline and marked a 3rd straight monthly slide after a 0.5 percentage decline in the month of June.

Regardless of the dip in value, export volumes have remained steady as many firms have avoided big price increases, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, Takeshi Minami said. “But they would eventually have to pass on costs to U.S. consumers, and that would further hamper sales in the coming months,” he said.

U.S. tariffs weigh heavily on auto exports

Sales to the U.S. weakened. Exports in July dropped 10.1 percent compared with a year ago, as automobiles dropped 28.4 percent and auto parts dropped 17.4%. In volume terms, car shipments fell only 3.2%, indicating that prices reduced and efforts to absorb extra levies have partly cushioned flows.

Tariffs have been at the center of the shift. In April, the U.S. imposed 25% duties on cars and car components and warned of 25% tariffs on most other Japanese goods. Washington and Tokyo later reached an agreement on July 23 that cut tariffs to 15 percent in return for a U.S.-bound Japan’s investment package worth $550 billion. Even with that agreement, the tariff on automobiles remains far above the pre-tariff 2.5%, keeping pressure on leading carmakers and suppliers.

Trade balance turns negative as imports shrink

Exports to other key markets were also soft. Data shows that shipments to China fell 3.5% from a year earlier. Imports shrank as well. Total imports in July slipped 7.5 percent from a year before, relative to market expectations for a 10.4 percent fall. In comparison, July marked a six-month high for China’s rare-earth magnet exports, according to a recent report by Cryptopolitan.

The trade balance swung to a shortfall of 117.5 billion yen ($795.4 million) in July, versus a projected surplus of 196.2 billion yen. The latest trade numbers came after separate figures last week showed stronger-than-expected gross domestic product growth in the April-June quarter, supported by resilient exports and capital spending.

Economists noted that the robust export reading in GDP reflects differences in how price changes are counted in the two reports.

Even so, Minami said the economy has avoided the worst scenario so far. “As the tariff deal has at least reduced uncertainties, the Bank of Japan is likely to resume rate hikes as early as in October,” he said.

Japan, the world’s fourth-largest economy, relies heavily on overseas demand, and the steeper U.S. levies have filtered through to its auto industry. The data suggest companies have shielded buyers through discounts and absorbing costs, but such steps may be even harder to sustain if trade frictions persist this autumn.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.886+2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.47%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.77+0.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0716-20.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018987-2.66%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid