Japan’s Finance Chief Backs Crypto as Part of Investment Strategies

2025/08/26 22:01
Speaking at an event in Tokyo, Kato acknowledged the risks of crypto’s sharp price swings but argued that, under appropriate conditions, digital assets could complement traditional holdings. He stressed that Japan must avoid overregulation that could stifle innovation, signaling that the government is seeking a balance between oversight and growth.

Rising Debt Puts Spotlight on Alternatives

The comments come as Japan faces mounting financial challenges, with its debt-to-GDP ratio now exceeding 200%. Economists warn that such conditions raise the likelihood of so-called “financial repression” policies, where governments use tools like inflation, low real interest rates, and capital restrictions to ease their debt burden.

Why Crypto Looks Attractive

If such policies take shape, traditional investments such as bonds and cash savings could see their real returns eroded. In that scenario, alternative assets — including cryptocurrencies — may appear more appealing to both institutional and retail investors looking for protection against inflationary pressures and currency depreciation.

READ MORE:

Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

The Bigger Picture

Kato’s remarks highlight how governments are increasingly recognizing digital assets as more than speculative tools. For Japan, which has long been a global leader in crypto regulation, the challenge lies in building an investment framework that allows growth without losing control of financial stability.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
