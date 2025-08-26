Japan’s Finance Minister Makes Statement on Cryptocurrencies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 14:27
RealLink
REAL$0.05763-2.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084+0.09%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0005617-8.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017765-12.87%
Particl
PART$0.1871-1.47%

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that cryptocurrencies can be part of diversified portfolios when a suitable investment environment is provided.

“Crypto assets carry the risk of high volatility, but when the right investment environment is created, they can be part of diversified investments,” Kato said in a speech at an event he attended in Tokyo.

According to Bloomberg, the Minister added that the government is careful not to stifle innovation with excessive regulations.

These statements are noteworthy at a time when Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio has surpassed 200%, raising concerns. Experts believe this raises the possibility of implementing financial repression policies. Financial repression aims to reduce the government’s debt burden through methods such as inflation, low or negative real interest rates, currency depreciation, and capital controls.

It is assessed that such policies could erode real returns on fixed-income investment instruments and cash, while alternative investments such as cryptocurrencies could become more attractive.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japans-finance-minister-makes-statement-on-cryptocurrencies/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market