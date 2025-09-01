Japan’s Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Holdings Following New Purchase, Stock Reacts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 13:35
Bitcoin
Japan’s Metaplanet has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, announcing another major purchase. The firm now holds 20,000 BTC in its treasury. The company’s stock price reacted following the announcement.

Metaplanet Crosses 20,000 Bitcoin Milestone

In its latest disclosure, Metaplanet confirmed it had acquired 1,009 Bitcoins for about 16.48 billion yen (roughly $112 million). With this addition, the firm’s total stash now stands at 20,000 BTC. This marks a new milestone for the firm, reinforcing its treasury strategy.

The tokens were purchased at an average cost of 15.1 million yen per coin, equivalent to approximately $102,700. The company’s cumulative investment has now reached 302.3 billion yen (roughly $2 billion).

This fresh acquisition follows closely on the heels of an earlier purchase in which Metaplanet added 103 BTC worth $11.6 million. At the time, the firm reported an average purchase price of $113,491 per token.

The Japanese firm builds on its rapid accumulation strategy to remain competitive with other Bitcoin treasuries. Just recently, Strategy disclosed that it had acquired 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million. This lifted its total reserves to 632,457 BTC, representing more than 3% of the total supply.

Metaplanet reaching 20,000 BTC puts it firmly among the world’s notable Bitcoin treasuries. Its aggressive strategy also highlights how companies are increasingly treating the pioneer cryptocurrency as a strategic reserve asset.

Stock Market Reaction to Bitcoin Buys

Despite its purchases, the firm’s shares have shown mixed performance. Following the announcement, its stock dropped by 4% to 844 yen, extending a nearly 7% decline from the previous week. Analysts attribute the weakness to a broader market downturn.

Source: Yahoo Finance; Metaplanet Stock Daily Chart

Bloomberg reports that the company’s stock, which had surged more than 400% earlier in 2025, has lost nearly half its value since mid-June. This decline threatens the company’s ability to rely on its unusual financing strategy. 

In response, Metaplanet unveiled plans to raise $884 million by selling shares overseas through an underwritten offering, with flexibility to expand the deal. The company will also seek shareholder approval to issue preferred stock. This aims to improve its financing options to get more BTC in the future.

Additionally, the investment firm granted Eric Trump 3.3 million shares in the firm via stock acquisition rights. This further ties the company’s Bitcoin vision to international financial and political circles.

Despite the volatility of its stock, the company remains committed to expanding its Bitcoin holdings and strengthening its balance sheet through equity financing.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price has been declining, falling 5% in the last week.  Since market sentiment remains bearish, many attribute this to significant outflows from Bitcoin ETFs.

Source: https://coingape.com/japans-metaplanet-hits-20000-btc-holdings-following-new-purchase-stock-reacts/

