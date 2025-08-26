Japan’s Monex Group considers launching yen-pegged stablecoin

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/26 22:25
Threshold
T$0.01623+0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+4.43%
Salamanca
DON$0.00051-7.44%
LightLink
LL$0.01389-0.99%

Tokyo-based Monex Group is weighing the launch of a yen-pegged stablecoin, with its chairman, Oki Matsumoto, citing the need to keep pace in digital finance.

Tokyo-based publicly traded financial services company Monex Group is considering a Japanese yen-pegged stablecoin.

According to a Tuesday TV Tokyo report, Monex Group Chairman Oki Matsumoto told the outlet that the company is considering issuing a yen-pegged stablecoin in Japan.

“Issuing stablecoins requires significant infrastructure and capital, but if we don’t handle them, we’ll be left behind,” Masumoto said. He concluded:

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.15134+3.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
Xai
XAI$0.04907+0.65%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00094-18.26%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007627-8.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+4.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts