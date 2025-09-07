Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga Steps Down Before LDP Election

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 16:14
Key Points:
  • Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga resigns amid political challenges.
  • Suga steps down to avoid party division.
  • No immediate crypto market changes recorded.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to resign, citing intra-party division concerns, ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election.

While Suga’s resignation reflects political shifts, it has not impacted cryptocurrency or financial markets, with no new industry-specific regulatory moves announced.

Suga’s Resignation: Political Unity Over Personal Leadership

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation, emphasizing his desire to prevent division within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of upcoming elections. Suga, who assumed office in September 2020, had been addressing challenges related to Japan’s COVID-19 response and the Tokyo Olympics.

With Suga’s decision to step down, Japan’s political landscape may experience transitional shifts, yet no direct policy changes impacting cryptocurrency markets have been reported. Market observers noted a steady environment since Suga’s announcement.

Bitcoin Holds Steady Amid Japanese Political Shifts

Did you know? Japan has seen frequent prime ministerial changes over the years, rarely affecting cryptocurrency markets unless coinciding with direct policy reforms.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $110,833 with a market cap of approximately $2.21 trillion. Despite recent leadership shifts in Japan, BTC has remained relatively stable, showing a 1.07% price increase over the last 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:09 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

An analysis from the Coincu research team suggests that Suga’s resignation holds minimal immediate influence over crypto regulations. However, future policy directions could evolve under new leadership, though no specific regulatory outcomes are anticipated.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/japan-pm-suga-resignation/

