Japan's SBI Group Picks Chainlink for Tokenization & Stablecoin Growth

2025/08/25
  • Chainlink teams up with SBI Group to expand blockchain use in Japan and Asia-Pacific.
  • The focus is on tokenization, cross-border payments, and institutional blockchain infrastructure.
  • Both businesses attempt to accelerate adoption by melding financial know-how with technology.

Chainlink has announced a major partnership with SBI Group, one of Japan’s most influential financial institutions with assets exceeding $200 billion. The deal is set to fast-track the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region.

SBI, a dominant force in Japan’s financial market, brings decades of experience in banking and investment. Chainlink, on the other hand, is known for its reliable oracle services and interoperability tools.

Together, the two are aiming to develop solutions that make blockchain integration practical for traditional finance.

The SBI Digital Asset Holdings survey among more than 50 financial institutions found that demand was building up for tokenized assets. Up to 76% respondents said they would buy into tokenized securities due to faster settlement and cost benefits.

However, respondents found the absence of credible infrastructure to be the prime motivator for slow adoption.

image 660Source: Chainlink

Also Read: LINK Price Prediction: Key Support at $22 and Target $56

Chainlink to Power Real Estate and Bond Tokenization

The project will deal specifically with tokenizing real estate assets and government bonds. The network’s CCIP will be used to manage those assets, enabling transactions to transfer securely on multiple blockchains while ensuring compliance requirements.

Chainlink SmartData will be used to publish net asset value data on on-chain tokenized funds. This is aimed at increasing efficiency as well as offering increased liquidity to fund managers.

Another use case is cross-border payments. By relying on CCIP, the two firms aim to build payment versus payment systems for foreign exchange transactions.

Its Proof of Reserve technology will also play a role by confirming the backing of stablecoins used in settlement, adding a layer of transparency and security.

Industry Leaders Share Their Vision

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov stressed the significance of the collaboration by referring to SBI’s choice to implement Chainlink as a standard for institutional-grade transactions.

As he noted, those earlier collaborative endeavors in tokenization and stablecoin development are now entering an era when these initiatives will be used on a much larger scale.

SBI Holdings chief executive and chairman Yoshitaka Kitao stated that Chainlink’s infrastructure is a good complement to SBI’s financial knowledge. He described both businesses as having the same vision to develop compliant and secure systems of cross-border finance and tokenized assets.

This isn’t their first project together. The network worked together with SBI on UBS Asset Management’s Project Guardian in Singapore to prototype automated fund services using smart contracts.

Having been successfully tested, the new collaboration promises to introduce blockchain technology into mainstream financial marketplaces

Also Read: Chainlink Becomes First Oracle Platform to Earn ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance

