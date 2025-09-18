Jared Jewelers Leans Into Natural Diamonds With Documentary Film And New Collection

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:17
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005134-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017274+0.69%
League of Traders
LOT$0.02049-2.75%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04299+0.30%

Antonia Gentry is the face of Jared Jewelers natural diamond campaign.

Courtesy of Jared Jewelers

Jared Jewelers, the accessible luxury brand in the Signet Jewelers portfolio, is taking a multi-pronged approach to its diamond engagement and wedding business. The jewelry retailer has launched a docu-short, which is airing on its web site and owned channels, created by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Luc Jacquet, known for “The March of the Peguins,” the 2006 movie for which he won the award. The docu-short, filmed in Botswana, follows the trail of a diamond from its origins in the earth to the final setting and finger of a Jared customer.

“We’ve been working with Luc for 18 months now,” said Claudia Cividino, president of Jared Jewelers and Diamonds Direct. “He spent quite a lot of time on the ground in Botswana. The Republic of Botswana together with De Beers made available sites to him that are not commonly available. He had very privileged access and we bring that to the movie. It’s a really important look under the covers of the diamond industry. This is one important pillar of the strategy.”

To make the journey even more tangible for consumers, Jared’s new block-chain enabled platform is launching a collection called Storied Diamond – Desert Sands of Eternity. “This collection provides a unique digital passport for each diamond allowing for a deeper understanding of, and appreciation for, each stone’s journey from rough to polished, showcasing its uniqueness, rarity, beauty and positive societal impact,” Cividino said.

The rough diamonds’ journey at Jared includes setting dates, and final Gemological Institute of America-certified documentation of its color, clarity, carat, and cut specifications. The journey brings trust, confidence and transparency, adding a deeper and shareable story to diamond purchases, according to Cividino.

Examples of the Storied Diamond – Desert Sands of Eternity collection.

Courtesy of Jared Jewelers

Each piece in the collection is set in 100% repurposed gold and platinum and is priced from $1,700 to $22,999 across semi-mounts, anniversary bands, engagement rings, loose stones and select finished fashion pieces. The jewelry spans a radiant color spectrum of white, light yellow, champagne and light brown.

Leading the Storied Diamond – Desert Sands of Eternity campaign is Antonia “Toni” Gentry, who starred in “Ginny & Georgia”), and who is championing both the transparency and the timeless significance of natural diamonds. “She’s a very passionate storyteller and she’s another person who was very passionate about coming on board with us and telling this story. She’s the face of the campaign but I suspect you’ll be seeing more of her as it relates to Jared in the future,” Cividino said.

Jared’s large-scale parent company, Signet, which operates about 2,700 stores under various nameplates including Zales and KAY Jewelers, reported annual sales of $6 billion in 2024. This provides an indication of the enormous size and market power behind the Jared brand, however, Cividino declined to divulge Jared’s annual sales volume.

“It’s very sizable,” is all she would say, adding, “Jared has always been very important. We’re the fourth-largest jewelry retailer in the country and a very sizable portion of our revenue comes from engagement rings. Most of our engagement business comes through a customization program. Fifty percent of our business is in the category known as bridal and engagement, which is larger than just engagement rings.”

Cividino explained that customers shopping for an engagement ring choose a loose diamond and then choose a mount. “We can add customized options to your selection,” she said. “Really, every ring is one-of-a-kind. That’s how we do so much of what we do. Jared is the tip of the spear within Signet as the accessible luxury brand and so we are natural diamond-leaning in our business. Much of what we sell is natural even though we represent both,” Cividino said, referring to lab-grown varieties.

To help consumers feel more confident about their purchase, Jared is providing them with a digital passport for the diamond ring they buy. “When you make the purchase of this diamond you receive a QR code and that QR code opens up a pathway to more than 40 data points and images of your diamond along its journey, from the mine through to every aspect of its transformation from rough to polished, the country of origin, the setting of the diamond into the mount and all the Gemological Institute of America certifications,” Cividino said.

Diamonds have incredible provenance and are also extremely rare, Cividino said. “There are only a few sites in the world from which they emanate and even those sites are not super prolific, so diamonds are rare. Diamonds have been the symbol of love since the early 1400s. They have this emotional resonance particularly with regard to an engagement or wedding celebration. I thought it was so important that we tell the story of natural diamonds.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sharonedelson/2025/09/17/jared-jewelers-leans-into-natural-diamonds-with-documentary-film-and-new-collection/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0.06516+2.11%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002322+5.78%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000593-0.67%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
Partager
Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

The post Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves on Coinbase Prime Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-eth-deposit-coinbase-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017285+0.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,620.73+2.11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:07
Partager
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
Union
U$0.014466-12.21%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000671-4.18%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 08:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

A whale spent over 100 million USDC to buy 25,000 ETH after the Fed cut interest rates.